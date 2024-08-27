Wholesum Shares Strategies and Insights to Unlock the Full Potential of Heirloom Tomatoes with Heirloom Tomato Merchandising Kit

AMADO, ARIZ. — Wholesum, a premier organic grower and shipper of Fair Trade Certified fresh produce is excited to announce the launch of its new Heirloom Tomato Merchandising Kit. This all-in-one resource is the ultimate guide to the art of selling heirloom tomatoes. The kit is designed to empower retailers and produce merchandisers to elevate heirloom tomatoes, tap into their unique charm, and boost sales for this rapidly growing subcategory.

An item of timeless beauty, heirloom tomatoes are known for their rich flavors, vibrant colors, and unique shapes. With a 35.5% increase in sales within the organic tomato market in a 6-month period*, there is no doubt they are increasingly capturing consumer interest with potential for continued growth. Due to their distinct characteristics and market positioning, effective merchandising strategies are crucial to maximize their potential. Recognizing this, Wholesum has developed a kit that combines deep expertise in growing and selling organic heirlooms with successful merchandising strategies tailored to this product. This is a tool to help at all levels of produce retail, especially anyone handling heirloom tomatoes.

The kit is powered by insights from a mix of sources to ensure a well-rounded approach to heirloom sales. It features data from consumer surveys, Nielsen market insights, as well as detailed feedback from a panel of retail experts with hands-on experience in handling and merchandising heirloom tomatoes. One survey zeroed in on heirloom tomato consumers, diving into the key factors driving their purchase decisions while another survey targeted non-consumers, uncovering purchase barriers and reasons behind their limited heirloom consumption. The kit includes tips on optimal pricing, placement, product assortment, and promotional strategies, covering all aspects of the “four P’s” of retail merchandising. Additionally, a handy cross-merchandising calendar is provided to inspire creative merchandising and usage ideas.

The Heirloom Tomato Merchandising Kit lives on a landing page easily accessed through the Wholesum website. It houses three downloadable PDFS including:

The Makings of an Heirloom: General product information highlighting some of the unique and differentiating qualities of heirlooms and a high level understanding of the expected taste experience.

Merchandising Best Practices: Proven strategies and tactics for sourcing, displaying, promoting, and pricing heirloom tomatoes to attract customers and boost sales.

Heirloom Cross Merchandising Calendar: Holidays and seasonal moments for promoting and cross merchandising heirlooms along with usage ideas.

As a pioneer in the organic greenhouse heirloom tomato sector, Wholesum has an understanding of the opportunities that heirloom tomatoes present for retailers. “The Heirloom Tomato Merchandising Kit is an essential component of our comprehensive strategy to elevate heirloom tomatoes in the market and ensure our partners’ success,” says Joanna Jaramillo, Marketing Manager at Wholesum. “Recognizing the need to stay ahead of market trends, support our retail partners, and inspire consumers, we’ve designed this merchandising kit to simplify the decision-making process, making it easier than ever for shoppers to choose heirloom tomatoes.”

“We extend our gratitude to our customers, whose invaluable insights played a crucial role in creating this resource. While we cherish the beauty of heirlooms, we also recognize some of the potential challenges in selling them. This kit is our way of supporting our partners in overcoming those challenges, making heirlooms an accessible, appealing and available option to consumers,” states Ricardo Crisantes, Chief Commercial Officer.

The kit can be accessed at the following url: https://wh.farm/heirloom-tomatoes/

Produce professionals with questions about the Heirloom Tomato Merchandising Kit can contact Wholesum’s Marketing Manager, Joanna Jaramillo – joannaj@wh.farm

*Nielsen US FMCG Fresh Tomato data looking at the 6 months ending March 16, 2024.

About Wholesum:

Wholesum is a third-generation family farming operation based in Southern Arizona and growers/shippers of Fair Trade Certified, 100% organic produce. With over 90 years of farming experience, Wholesum has been dedicated to creating a more noble food system that puts people and the planet first through responsible sourcing, equitable labor practices and environmental protection. Through deep industry knowledge and innovation, Wholesum is positioned as leaders in the organic industry and pioneers in Fair Trade produce. More information is available at www.wh.farm.