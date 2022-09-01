Why Westfalia Fruit is The World’s Largest Avocado Supplier

Oxnard, Calif. – Westfalia Fruit, the world’s global leader of fresh avocados, has maintained a consistent supply of quality avocados for over 75 years and plans to do so for generations to come. To do this, Westfalia utilizes the world’s most diverse supply chain for avocados in multiple continents across the globe, allowing access to fruit during uncertain times no matter the preferred region.

Westfalia’s global footprint combined with its constant evolution of sustainable growing techniques and harvesting procedures ensures the delivery of ripe, premium avocados to their customers in innovative ways. Its experienced sales team provides personal service and works in alignment with customer’s needs to fulfill the growing demand of avocados around the world.

The avocados are grown and harvested in major regions, including Southern Africa, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and California. In addition to California, the North American distribution network also includes Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Illinois. Westfalia’s dedicated sales offices are strategically located in Europe, North America, Latin America, and Southern Africa to manage the entire sales process with customers, from sourcing the fruit, to its transport through state-of-the-art warehouses, all the way to its final destination.

“Providing the freshest possible avocados to the world has been Westfalia’s Mission for over 75 years,” said Raina Nelson, President/CEO Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA LLC. “Unlike other avocado competitors in the US, we are the growers and owners of the crop, as well as the source. From research to plate, our exceptional supply chain ensures our customers receive the highest-quality fruit possible when and where they need it.”

Westfalia is committed to producing safe, exceptional quality food, all while ensuring sustainable, ethical, and responsible management of its bio-resources and the communities and environments across the globe. Proactive steps are taken each day to achieve zero waste to landfill, carbon neutrality, and to reduce pesticide usage on farms.

“We are the first Fairtrade-accredited avocado supplier in the world,” said Nelson. “This is a testament to our commitment to our people and communities, and the environment. Our goal has been, and always will be to grow the highest-quality avocados in harmony with our planet and its people.”

About Westfalia Fruit Group

Established over 70 years ago, Westfalia Fruit Group is a global, vertically integrated company and market leader in growing, ripening, processing, shipping and distributing the product. The company is committed to sustainability by developing a thorough strategy, which prioritizes the environment, local economies, and most importantly, their people. Westfalia Fruit Group is devoted to producing safe, high-quality food whilst ensuring the sustainable and responsible management of its bio-resources, communities and environment in which they operate. The company is the global leader in varietal and root stock development, protecting the produce industry, now and for the future. To learn more about Westfalia Fruit Group, visit www.westfaliafruit.com/.