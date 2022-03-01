Wickline Joins Alsum Farms & Produce as Sales & Business Development Manager

Friesland, Wisconsin — Alsum Farms & Produce Inc., a leading fresh market grower, packer and shipper of Wisconsin grown potatoes, onions, and provider of fresh, quality produce, announces the recent addition of David Wickline as Sales & Business Development Manager.

Wickline joins Alsum after working more than three decades in perishables from dairy to frozen pizzas. In his new position, Wickline will be responsible for working with the Alsum sales team to procure, serve and grow existing national and retail, food service, wholesale grocer, and institutional accounts.

“Alsum Farms & Produce is excited to have David join our team in this role,” says Heidi Alsum-Randall, Chief Operating Officer of Alsum Farms & Produce. “David’s knowledge of perishables coupled with his wide array of work experiences in business development, sales and customer relations make David a perfect fit for Alsum.”

Wickline began his career in retail sales and marketing for Conagra Dairy Division. He went on to serve as Vice President at Level Valley Creamery in West Bend, Wis., where Wickline was responsible for sales and marketing of the company’s retail private label cream cheese and butter products. Wickline also owned his own food brokerage company for more than 15 years. Most recently, Wickline worked with national accounts at Dr. Oetker growing their Frozen Pizza Division.

This week will be Wickline’s first opportunity to connect with produce peers at the SEPC Southern Exposure in the Alsum Farms & Produce booth no. 521 alongside Larry Alsum, CEO & President and Logistics Coordinator Nikki Jedlowski in Orlando, FL. The Alsum team looks forward to connecting with produce attendees at this year’s Southern Exposure.

“I am very excited to work with the sales team at Alsum Farms & Produce and look forward to helping cultivate business development initiatives to grow our presence in the fresh potato and onion categories, and beyond,” Wickline says. “I look forward to interacting with produce colleagues at SEPC Southern Exposure and immersing myself in the fresh produce industry.”

To learn more about Alsum Farms & Produce and its broad portfolio of products, visit www.alsum.com.

About Alsum Farms & Produce Inc.

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc., is a grower, packer and shipper of potatoes, re-packer of onions and a wholesale distributor of a full line of fresh fruits and vegetables. Headquartered in Friesland, Wisconsin, Alsum Farms is also a member of the eco-friendly Wisconsin Potato Healthy Grown® Program.

Photo: Alsum Farms & Produce Sales & Business Development Manager David Wickline began his duties on February 21, 2022. Photo credit: Alsum Farms & Produce