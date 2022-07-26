William H. Kopke Jr., Inc. Adds Rodrigo Del Sante to its Global Team

GREAT NECK, NY – William H. Kopke Jr., Inc.; a vertically-integrated fruit and produce company since 1937, has added Rodrigo Del Sante to its global team. Rodrigo Del Sante has over 30 years of experience in the produce business and most recently served as the General Manager and CEO of Comercial Greenvic S.A.

“We are thrilled to add Rodrigo Del Sante to our team,” shared William Kopke of William H. Kopke Jr., Inc. “His knowledge of farming, exporting, logistics and the global produce market will complement our vertically-integrated global supply chain business.” Del Sante commented further, adding: “I am very excited to join the Kopke family given our long history! I look forward to developing our Chilean team and exploring further synergies as a leading global produce solution.”

With the addition of Del Sante to its global team, William H. Kopke Jr., Inc. gains new leadership, which supports its efforts to continue to expand business globally. Located in Kopke’s new Santiago, Chile office, he will lead the Chilean team and support Kopke’s new and existing business. His addition also allows for new opportunities in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East, which will further complement Kopke’s current footprint in North America and Asia.

Schedule a call to learn more about what the Chilean branch of Kopke has to offer: allsales@kopkefruit.com.