Winners of 2020 CPMA Virtual New Product Showcase Announced

(Ottawa, ON) – This year, due to the ongoing global pandemic, the CPMA New Product Showcase, which is traditionally held at the CPMA Convention and Trade Show, was moved online. The 2020 CPMA Virtual New Product Showcase, sponsored by Canadian Grocer, featured 56 products from 44 companies.

CPMA is excited to announce winners in four product categories: The Organic Product Award, Packaging Innovation Award, Best Snackable Product, and the Best New Product Award.

This year’s Organic Product Award winner is La Huerta Imports’ Wana Bana Organic Fruit Puree. Wana Bana exotic-flavored 100% Organic Fruit Purees are selected from the best fruits found in Ecuador. The puree is extracted without adding anything – no preservatives and no added sugar, only the fruit! This product is packed in packets that do not require refrigeration for up to 12 months.

The 2020 Packaging Innovation Award has been awarded to Mucci Farms for their Paper Top Seal. Mucci Farms is doubling down on their existing sustainable package with a new, innovative solution to reduce plastic even more – their new Paper Top Seal! Available in multiple formats and Mucci Farms products, this pack is now completely, 100% recyclable.

The winner of the newly renamed Best Snackable Product category (previously called Freggie-Approved Product), is Mastronardi Produce’s SUNSET® Honey Bombs™ Golden Cherry Tomatoes–on–the–Vine.

Sweet-like-honey with the perfect crunch, Honey Bombs™ are the latest addition to the SUNSET® Bombs™ lineup of on-the-vine snacking tomatoes. Honey Bombs™ offer the same high-impact Bombs™ taste experience that consumers crave, with a golden-hued color and fruit-like flavor.

The 2020 Best New Product Award winner is The Little Potato Company’s Easy Sides. Finally, a solution to shoppers’ meal planning dilemmas! Easy Sides are seasoned, fully cooked creamer potatoes, hot and crispy in seven minutes, and available in four culinary-inspired flavours. Premium, eye-catching packaging highlights pairing options for a complete meal solution!

CPMA would like to thank all companies who submitted products for the 2020 CPMA Virtual New Product Showcase, as well as all the judges who participated, and the 2020 showcase sponsor, Canadian Grocer.

The winners, along with all product submissions can be found on the CPMA Convention and Trade Show website. CPMA looks forward to once again hosting the New Product Showcase in-person, along with a digital component, at the 2021 CPMA Convention and Trade Show, taking place March 2-4, 2021, in Vancouver B.C. -30-

