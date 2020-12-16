Winter Sweetz Announces “Sweeter in Texas” Sweepstakes

MISSION, TX – Winter Sweetz, a Texas based grapefruit brand owned by Lone Star Citrus, announces the launch of “Sweeter in Texas” sweepstakes to celebrate Texas red grapefruit season during the holidays and through the New Year.

To elevate the sweepstakes, Winter Sweetz is utilizing their website, product kwik-lok messaging, social media platforms, influencer promotion efforts and email marketing to drive entries.

“This season’s harvest is one of our very best yet and we are thrilled to share our excitement to ignite demand this year by way of this sweepstakes,” said April Flowers, director of marketing at Winter Sweetz. “Our grapefruit has been producing low acid with a brix over 10, creating a very nice brix acid ratio and great flavor, making it the perfect sweet treat for shoppers to enjoy through the holiday.”

From December 15-January15, consumers are encouraged to enter the sweepstakes via the official sweepstakes entry form on the Winter Sweetz website, located HERE. There will be weekly prizes and a grand prize winner. Every week, two (2) winners will be selected at random to receive a free shipment of Winter Sweetz grapefruit and one (1) winner will receive a grand prize in the form of a $500 Amazon gift card.

Winter Sweetz grapefruit is grown in the temperate and sunny climate of the Rio Grande Valley. This summer, the region experienced a lighter bloom, which allowed the fruit to increase, on average, one to two sizes compared to the previous season.

Visit lonestarcitrus.com to learn more about Lone Star Citrus Growers. For more information on Winter Sweetz and to stay up to date on the sweepstakes, visit www.wintersweetz.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Winter Sweetz

Winter Sweetz is based in Mission, Texas and is a subdivision of Lone Star Citrus Growers. At Winter Sweetz, the farmers work year-round to ensure the healthiest trees in order to yield the best quality of Texas Red Grapefruit. While Winter Sweetz Texas Red Grapefruits are available on the market during the fall and winter months, they grow during the summer, soaking in as much of the glorious South Texas sun as they can. For more information about Winter Sweetz, visit www.wintersweetz.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Lone Star Citrus Growers

Lone Star Citrus Growers is a company passionate about our products, people and service. Born of a shared vision to provide the citrus-buying customer an alternative source of Texas citrus, three industry veterans combined their experience, strengths and resources to launch a dream. The foundation of this dream was built upon gathering a core team of employees that have been with us since the day we opened the doors in 2007. For more information, please visit http://lonestarcitrus.com/.