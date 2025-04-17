Wish Farms’ ‘Berry Bonanza’: An Innovative Way to Reward Berry Shoppers

Plant City, FL – Plant City based, international grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and pineberries, Wish Farms, is pleased to share a recent mobile campaign rewarding its loyal berry shoppers: “Berry Bonanza”.

Kicking off January 22nd and running through April 28th, the three-month campaign captures the peak of Florda’s strawberry and blueberry season.

Shoppers sign up by submitting their email and phone number. After purchasing any Wish Farms berry package, they text a picture of their receipt and promptly receive a $1 cash rebate via Venmo (up to two per person).

The intention was to engage fans while delivering value to Wish Farms’ follower base across all platforms. Following a social media blitz which utilized lookalike audiences and geotargeting, the company reported a marked increase in email signups, social media followers, and website traffic.

Director of Marketing Amber Maloney: “It is especially challenging in our business to track marketing efforts from an ROI perspective. We decided to look outside the produce industry to see which ideas are successful in the consumer package goods world. This program allows us to gain valuable data and consumer habits, all while rewarding berry lovers for being supportive of our brand.”

Maloney said the experience with Blue Chip’s turn-key, automated platform was a resounding success. She expects future campaigns that explore creative ways to connect with consumers and share insights with select retail partners.

About Wish Farms

Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

It isn’t just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and now Pink-A-Boo® Pineberries, it grows both conventional and organic varieties.

About Blue Chip

Blue Chip is an independent, full-service marketing agency based in Chicago. Our campaigns bring change to clients such as Bausch & Lomb, Gallo Winery, Goodwill, Procter & Gamble, White Castle and Wish Farms. Blue Chip’s Incentivaze platform drives product sales and builds engagement with shoppers and retailers via rewards, loyalty and sweepstakes programs.

Learn more about Incentivaze: https://bluechipww.com/services/incentivaze-sweepstakes-rewards-and-loyalty