Wish Farms Celebrates Grand Opening with a New Charity Event: PixieRock!

Plant City, FL – International grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, Wish Farms, celebrated the grand opening of its new office headquarters with a music festival called PixieRock! on Saturday evening, April 24th.

Hundreds of guests flocked to the physically distant, outdoor event on Wish Farms’ front lawn. The concert featured live performances by Giselle Gutierrez, Atlanta Rhythm Section, BlackHawk and headliner, Young the Giant.

The event concept was the creation of owner and self-proclaimed “Head Pixie”, Gary Wishnatzki: “We wanted to throw an unforgettable, unique party for our employees, growers, vendors, customers and friends to celebrate our beautiful new space. An added perk was that we raised a lot of money for our newly formed charitable foundation. The response was positively overwhelming and unlike anything we have ever hosted.”

PixieRock! generated a diverse group of forty-five corporate and individual sponsors from central Florida. They ranged from local businesses to agriculture industry leaders. Individual ticket sales, a silent auction, food and beverage sales, and slide rides, pushed the grand total raised to over $450,000.

A portion of that sum will be shared with the event’s three designated beneficiaries: United Food Bank of Plant City, Redlands Christian Migrant Association, and Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. The remainder of the money will be put to work supporting causes that also represent the three pillars of giving for the Wish Farms Family Foundation: Food insecurity, Youth Education, and Community.

Top sponsors of PixieRock! included Monte Package Company-Bunzl Agriculture Group, RCS Company of Tampa, Farm Credit of Central Florida, and John Jerue Trucking. A complete list of all sponsors can be found on the event website: www.pixierock.org.

“For this being our first year taking on an event of this size, it couldn’t have gone more perfectly,” said Wishnatzki. “We now have a successful blueprint for next year’s celebration commemorating our company’s 100th birthday. I also have some fun surprises up my sleeve.”

About Wish Farms:

Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

It isn’t just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, it grows both conventional and organic varieties. Nationally recognized for innovation, Wish Farms utilizes patented traceability technology to ensure quality and safety by tying consumer feedback to specific information from each day’s harvest.

For more information, please visit www.wishfarms.com.