Wish Farms Expands Operation to Oxnard

Plant City, FL – International grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries, Wish Farms, is pleased to announce that it has established a growing operation in Oxnard, CA.

“This is a move that aligns well with our strategy of smart, controlled growth,” said James Peterson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

With its first season in Oxnard underway, Wish Farms began harvesting strawberries mid-January and expects volume to flow into May.

Darwin Reich, Director of California Operations: “The Frontera will be our exclusive variety for Oxnard. Quality and volume has proven favorable and in-line with our expectations.”

With this addition, the company now has operations in the three major strawberry growing regions of California: Salinas, Santa Maria and Oxnard.

Peterson: “By expanding our footprint to this third region, it solidifies our position as a California grower, streamlines supply and opens the door for a more consistent brand presence west of the Mississippi.”

About Wish Farms:

Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

It isn’t just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, it grows both conventional and organic varieties. Nationally recognized for innovation, Wish Farms utilizes patented traceability technology to ensure quality and safety by tying consumer feedback to specific information from each day’s harvest.

