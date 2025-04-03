Wish Farms Organic Blueberries from Georgia Hit a Homerun on Quality

Nicholls, GA – Plant City based, international grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and pineberries, Wish Farms, is gearing up for another high-quality crop of organic Georgia blueberries.

Southern Georgia grower, Major League Blueberries, is owned and operated by Malcolm McCoy and former Major League outfielder and current Atlanta Braves television color analyst, Jeff Francoeur.

Their high-density 160-acre organic blueberry farm features Farthing, Suziblue, San Joaquin, Spring High, and Legacy varieties. Weather has been ideal, and the vital pieces are in place for their crop to record strong yields.

Wish Farms Blueberry Grower Relations Manager, Joel Whitehead: “They are a top-quality producer that has invested heavily in the infrastructure of their farm. Their attention to detail, as well as their clean, well-manicured fields are second to none; the innovative techniques they employ really set them apart.”

Automated harvesting is one of the modern agricultural practices utilized at MLB. It is an early adopter of the Netherlands-based Fine Field Harvy500. This environmentally sustainable, remote-controlled platform gives the farm flexibility to supplement its hand harvesting, without sacrificing quality.

All blueberries harvested at MLB are packed at Wish Farms’ state of the art warehouse in Plant City. The QC process features WECO 360Tek technology, which is the most advanced blueberry sorter available in the market today. It takes up to 16 high-definition pictures of each berry, utilizing AI to remove fruit with fine defects. This allows Wish Farms to ship only their best to its retail customers.

MLB will begin harvesting organic blueberries around the third week of April and continue into June.

“Jeff and Malcolm have both been very successful in their careers,” said Whitehead. “They bring the same excellence to their farming operation, and we have been proud to work with them for the last seven years.”

For all sales inquiries, please contact sales@wishfarms.com or call 813-752-5111.

