Wish Farms Refreshes Its Brand, Reveals App and Website

Plant City, FL – International grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, Wish Farms, has introduced a new look and messaging for its labels. Additionally, the company is promoting with an updated website and newly designed smartphone application.

In late 2019, brand refresh efforts kicked-off with the roll out of their new tagline: Generations of Sweetness. In January 2020, all new labels and boxes started featuring the trademarked emblem: Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

“After thoughtful research and discussion, we decided that we needed to better convey who we are. The ‘Feel Good’ statement not only refers to berries’ health benefits, but how people can feel good about choosing our brand because of our commitment to social responsibility and active charitable efforts,” Director of Marketing Amber Maloney.

The underside of all berry labels displays: “You buy. We give. See how.” The messaging then directs the consumer to the website www.wishfarms.com/feelgood to learn more.

“Providing the best tasting berries is at the heart of our mission, but in order to be a brand that people ask for by name, we need to be more and do more,” said owner Gary Wishnatzki. “We didn’t need to redefine who we are, because Wish Farms has always been involved in our community. But now we are sharing that message effectively and upping the ante.”

The company began The Wish Farms Family Foundation making a commitment to contribute a notable percentage of profits to worthy causes. Its focus is based on three pillars: Food Insecurity, Youth Education, and Community.

The label showcases gingham designs with eye-catching colors that complement each berry. “We wanted to do something that stands out; the berries natural colors really pop against the new label design,” said Maloney.

The refreshed designs are being introduced into the marketplace along with a smartphone program that brings the label to life. “By downloading our Wish Farms mobile app, consumers can now watch Misty the Garden Pixie come to life through the use of augmented reality technology,” said Marketing Project Manager Nick Wishnatzki.

The company is also promoting their brand refresh through a revamped website. The site features consumer favorites such as recipes in a Pinterest format along with detailed grower information. Improving upon the innovative “How’s My Picking” traceability platform, the company has now replaced it with the “Happiness Survey”. Marketing Director Amber Maloney: “Product feedback is extremely important to us. Now consumers can easily share feedback by simply scanning the QR code on our berry label. This new platform highlights our commitment to giving consumers a voice and displaying an easier way to connect with us.”

The site contains new pages that detail the company history which underscores the generational aspect of the business.

In addition to the augmented reality feature, the app will be home to a consumer feedback portal, berry facts and recipes as well as fun take on Tic-Tac-Toe called “Trick-Tac-Toe”.

For each download, Wish Farms will donate a meal to Feeding America. The app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Wish Farms:

It isn't just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, it grows both conventional and organic varieties. Nationally recognized for innovation, Wish Farms utilizes patented traceability technology to ensure quality and safety by tying consumer feedback to specific information from each day’s harvest.

For more information, please visit www.wishfarms.com.