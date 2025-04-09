Wish Farms ‘Runs For Sweetness’ with Berry Bolt 5k Charity Event

Plant City, FL – Plant City based, international grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and pineberries, Wish Farms, is pleased to share that it opened its headquarters for the first ever Berry Bolt 5k Run For Sweetness. The company welcomed runners, sponsors, and the public to their blueberry farm to raise money for its philanthropic efforts and the United Food Bank of Plant City.

The event kicked off the local blueberry season in central Florida and raised over $169,000 for the Wish Farms Family Foundation.

“This was a great way for us to give back, while featuring our local Florida blueberry crop”, said Public Relations Director Nick Wishnatzki, “It was the ultimate feel-good, full-circle event. It achieved our give back objectives while highlighting the health benefits of blueberries and a fun, athletic activity.”

Forty-six companies and individuals contributed to the event, with top sponsors including Jerue, Farm Credit, Sweet Life Farms, and Patterson Companies. An army of volunteers from the Food Bank and the Kiwanis Club of Plant City were on hand to support and make the event a success.

150 runners partook in the 5k race, which featured a cross-country trek around the blueberry farm, lake, office, and treehouse of the scenic Plant City property. Families enjoyed the festive atmosphere of the race, face painters, and inflatable bounce houses, while having the opportunity to u-pick fresh blueberries.

One-third of the money raised will be granted to the United Food Bank and Services in Plant City. “We plan to use the generous funds raised to directly support the Kids’ Food Break Bags program this summer,” said Mary Heysek, President and CEO of the Food Bank, “It will help provide nutritious, easy-to-prepare meals for children during the summer break, ensuring they have access to healthy food. We are very grateful for Wish Farms’ support and commitment to helping children thrive.”

About Wish Farms

Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

It isn’t just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and now Pink-A-Boo® Pineberries, it grows both conventional and organic varieties. Nationally recognized for innovation, Wish Farms utilizes patented traceability technology to ensure quality and safety by tying consumer feedback to specific information from each day’s harvest.

For more information, please visit www.wishfarms.com.

