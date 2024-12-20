Wonderful Halos Showcases the Ultimate Parent-Kid Standoff in New ‘Hands Off My Halos’ Campaign

The World’s Sweetest Mandarin Brand Celebrates Largest Integrated Campaign in Five Years



LOS ANGELES – Wonderful Halos, one of America’s most-loved healthy snack brands, launched its first national integrated marketing campaign in five years, “Hands Off My Halos,” designed specifically for the big screen. The two new commercials highlight Wonderful Halos as an irresistible snack both kids and parents love by capturing the chaos that unfolds when a parent takes their child’s last Halos mandarin. Whether it’s reporting their mom to the IRS or cutting the brake lines on their dad’s car, it’s clear that kids will go to extreme lengths if anyone tries to take their favorite snack.

“We are thrilled to blend this playful creative with laugh-out-loud moments to show just how much both kids and parents love Wonderful Halos,” said Jennifer Hirano, vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. “Parents are overwhelmed with decisions every day and feel especially pressured when it comes to selecting what they are feeding their kids. Halos are always a win as a healthy, sweet snack for kids and parents alike – just don’t take the last one!”

Wonderful Halos are the world’s sweetest mandarins and are also seedless and easy to peel, making them a tasty and healthy snack, whether they are enjoyed at home or on-the-go. And, just in time for the winter months, Halos are an excellent source of vitamin C, with 50 percent of the recommended daily value per serving.

“Hands Off My Halos” is Wonderful Halos’ first new television campaign in seven years and will air on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, and NBC Peacock. Additionally, the campaign will extend to social media, out-of-home, experiential events, brand partnerships, and Wonderful Halos’ popular in-store POS display program, reaching millions of consumers online and in stores across the country. The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency, led by Chief Creative Officer Bobby Pearce, developed the campaign.

“From mischievous antics to cheeky retaliations, the campaign is a fun, lighthearted way to celebrate a snack that’s adored by the whole family, even if stealing the last one might have some unlikely consequences,” said Pearce. “We aimed to capture how Halos are irresistible and everyone’s favorite healthy snack, no matter the age!”

Wonderful Halos also recently launched its largest TikTok campaign featuring its celebrated social media mascot, Hal the Halo. To add to the fun, Wonderful Halos will continue to use colorful stickers on its mandarins featuring the Halos mascot with fun, trendy, and shareable sayings about how one might feel after enjoying Halos to surprise and delight fans.

Since 2019, Wonderful Halos has been the fastest-selling California mandarin brand. Wonderful Halos, the world’s sweetest mandarins, are available year-round in 3- and 5-pound bags at grocery, mass, and club stores nationwide. For more information, recipe inspiration, and craft ideas, visit halosfun.com.

About Wonderful Halos

Wonderful Halos are sweet, seedless, and easy-to-peel California-grown mandarins that both kids and parents love. The palm-sized fruit are Non-GMO Project Verified and available at produce aisles nationwide at grocery, mass, and club retailers during California mandarin season (November–May).

Wonderful Halos is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company with a portfolio that includes other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful Pistachios, POM Wonderful, FIJI Water, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, JUSTIN wine, and Teleflora. To discover more about the fun, delicious world of Halos, visit halosfun.com, or follow Halos on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com.

About Wonderful Citrus

Wonderful Citrus is America’s largest integrated grower, shipper, and packer of fresh citrus, including clementine/mandarin, navel, and Valencia oranges; lemons; limes; grapefruits; and other citrus varieties. Wonderful Citrus owns, cultivates, and harvests over 60,000 acres of fresh citrus and ships it around the world each year to ensure a year-round supply. Its citrus can be found in the produce department of grocery stores across America under the flagship consumer brands of Wonderful Halos mandarins and Wonderful Seedless Lemons.

Wonderful Citrus is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $6 billion global company, which also has other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful Pistachios, FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, JUSTIN Wine, and Teleflora. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, please visit wonderful.com, or follow The Wonderful Company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com.