Wonderful Pistachios Announces Retailer Display Competition for U.S. and Canada 

Submissions Open February 19-26, 2025 with Winners Announced by March 21, 2025

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful® Pistachios will get crackin’ for World Pistachio Day with its 2025 Retailer Display Competition, inviting retailers across the U.S. and Canada to showcase their creativity and merchandising skills. The competition aims to celebrate the art of in-store displays while highlighting Wonderful Pistachios’ wide array of products in an eye-catching, fun and innovative way.

Competition Details

Retailers will have from February 19 to February 26, 2025, to submit their entries. To participate, retailers must complete an entry form on Woobox, accessible via a QR code or directly at https://woobox.com/7cfgkc. They will need to upload 2-3 high-quality photos of their Wonderful Pistachios display, ensuring the products and branding are prominently featured. Displays can include creative signage and props, but must be free of competing brands and materials.

Judging Criteria

The judging panel will evaluate entries based on the following criteria:

· 50% Creativity: How bold and out-of-the-box is the display? Does it embody the Wonderful Pistachios brand spirit?

· 25% Visual Appeal: Is the display eye-catching and well-executed?

· 25% Product Variety: Does the display showcase a wide variety of Wonderful Pistachios products?

Prizes

A total of 20 winners will each receive a $500 prize for their store. The prizes will be awarded to the employee who submitted the display on behalf of their store. Additionally, all participants will receive a small participation prize as a token of appreciation for their effort and creativity.

Entry Availability

This competition is open to retailers across the United States and Canada, and all participants must be at least 18 years old. Each retail location is allowed to submit one entry only.

Celebrate World Pistachio Day by showcasing the creativity and enthusiasm that make Wonderful Pistachios a brand loved by so many!

