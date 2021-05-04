Wonderful Pistachios Introduces Twitch esports Creative and Tiktok Executions With New Campaign For BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar Flavors

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful® Pistachios takes a fresh approach to snack marketing in a dedicated new campaign to bring its Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar flavors to life. The highly tailored digital and social campaign is designed to reach consumers who love great flavors, no matter their preferred online platform.

Launching in May and running through the summer in the United States and Canada, the campaign features creative optimized for different mediums to authentically reach specific consumers. One of the most innovative platforms, and a first for all Wonderful brands, includes Twitch to help Wonderful Pistachios introduce the new No Shells flavors as a healthy and delicious snack for gaming. With 47 million U.S. adults being esports (electronic sports) fans according to a report by MRI Simmons, and more than 80% of esports fans reporting that they eat or drink while watching (Newzoo), the convenience of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells makes marathon gaming (and snacking) easy for esports fans. Gamers will also be reached through Twitch and YouTube pre-roll in channels featuring game play content.

TikTok and Snapchat executions, including ads and custom augmented reality Lenses, will drive flavor-specific messaging to generate engagement with consumers of a younger demographic. And the campaign’s Instagram and Facebook creative will ensure a broad audience is also excited to try the new flavors. The launch is also supported by public relations and a national Free Standing Insert (FSI) dropping the week before Memorial Day.

The brand continues to promote its plant protein content by leveraging Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who follows a plant-forward diet and is the brand’s celebrity spokesperson for its recent “The Next Big Thing” campaign. As barbecue and sea salt and vinegar flavors are usually only found in unhealthy snacks, Gonzalez will post on his social platforms unique content to celebrate the new Wonderful Pistachios flavors as a tasty tribute to healthy snacking done right.

“These are delicious flavors everyone is going to love, which is why we’re targeting a variety of different categories of consumers and occasions, including esports, which we know is a broad and diverse group that also has a growing interest in healthy snacks,” said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. “Our new Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar flavors are also a good source of plant protein with six grams per serving.”

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ are exploding with hickory-smoked flavor and dashed with garlic, paprika and salt, an irresistible mix of sweet and smoky. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar treat your taste buds to a tart, tangy snack. With just the right amount of sea salt and vinegar, they’re an ideal balance of sour and savory.

In a first for Wonderful Pistachios, the BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar flavors were launched in March 2021 in all sizes in both the U.S. and Canada, and are expected to continue to propel the brand’s incremental growth in the flavored nuts category. The retail demand anticipates this to be the biggest Wonderful Pistachios product launch yet, outpacing the brand’s No Shells Honey Roasted and Chili Roasted launch, which was one of the CPG industry’s biggest launches of 2019, earning the IRI Pacesetter Award.

To order or for more information, visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or follow the brand on Facebook at /WonderfulPistachios, Instagram at @WonderfulPistachios, and Twitter @WonderfulNuts.

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world’s largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Located in California’s Central Valley, our nuts are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Our nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brand, Wonderful® Pistachios. For more, visit: wonderfulpistachios.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company that also has iconic brands such as Wonderful® Halos®, FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion company dedicated to harvesting health around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company’s 10,000 employees worldwide are committed to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, citrus, and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company’s market share: Wonderful Pistachios® is America’s No. 1 tree nut and America’s fastest-growing snack; Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful® is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI® Water is America’s No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand; JUSTIN® Wine has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California; and Teleflora® is the world’s leading floral delivery service.



The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back at its core. The company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $1 billion invested in environmental sustainability; $65 million in charitable giving, education initiatives, and innovative health and wellness programs each year; and $143 million toward the construction of two charter school campuses in California’s Central Valley.



To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.