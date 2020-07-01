Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Flavors Awarded

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful® Pistachios No Shells is pleased to announce its new flavors, Honey Roasted and Chili Roasted, were voted winners of delicious living magazine’s 2020 Best Bite Awards. The awards recognize natural foods that prioritize flavor and clean ingredients and also consider quality, purity, efficacy and innovation.

The delicious living “Best Bites” Awards include both Retailer Choice Awards (voted by natural health retailers) and Consumer Choice Awards (voted by natural health shoppers).

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Honey Roasted was awarded in the Best Sweet Snack category; obtaining the Gold rank by retailers and the Silver rank by consumers for its flavor kissed with honey, sugar, and a pinch of salt. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted received the Gold rank by consumers and the Silver rank by retailers in the Best Savory Snack category. The Chili Roasted variety is bursting with big, bold flavors of red pepper, garlic and vinegar to keep you craving more. Both flavors contain 6 grams of plant-based protein in every serving, for a delicious and nutritious snack.

“It’s an honor to receive the delicious living Best Bite Awards for our two newest products, particularly amongst a lineup of the grocery industry’s most visionary and ingredient-conscious brands,” said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. “We’re thrilled that our commitment to taste and quality has been received so well by consumers and retailers and that Wonderful Pistachios continues to be seen as one of the nation’s most popular snacks.”

“Congrats to the winners—the competition was tough this year,” said Kristina Hall, editor-in-chief of delicious living. “Every company that participated contributes healthy and tasty foods to our industry, and we thank them for that.”

This latest recognition adds to Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors’ growing accolades, which include being named a “Rising Star” in the Information Resources, Inc (IRI) New Product Pacesetters Report, receiving the 2020 SnackNation Insight Award for Best Nut or Trail Mix, and being listed on Amazon’s Host New Releases list, taking the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the Snack Nuts & Seed category.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are available at retailers nationwide and online, allowing snackers to make healthy choices every day. Adding to the product lineup, both flavors are now available in a larger 11-ounce bag, for double the snacking enjoyment.

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, please visit GetCrackin.com

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds is the world’s largest vertically integrated pistachio and almond grower and processor. Grown in California’s Central Valley, our high-quality nuts can be found in the produce department of grocery stores across America.

Known for our iconic Get Crackin’® campaign, Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, JUSTIN® Wines, JNSQ™ Wines, and Landmark® Wines.

The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

About delicious living:

delicious living is a leading consumer-facing magazine and health information provider for the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. The print edition is distributed 12 times annually and available at natural health retailers nationwide.