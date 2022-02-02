Wonderful Pistachios Partners With Plant-Based Chef and Restauranteur Matthew Kenney in Celebration of World Pistachio Day on February 26

LOS ANGELES – In anticipation of “World Pistachio Day” on February 26, Wonderful® Pistachios announced today a new culinary partnership with world renowned, plant-based chef, cookbook author and restauranteur Matthew Kenney to celebrate all month long. From February 1-31, Matthew Kenney’s bespoke restaurants, Sutra in New York City, Plant Food + Wine in Los Angeles, Althea in Chicago and Liora in Baltimore, will offer an exclusive menu item featuring Wonderful Pistachios, a Kabocha Carpaccio with Winter Citrus and a Wonderful Pistachios Relish ($16).

The dish pairs the premium quality and consistent flavor profile of pistachios with trending seasonal citrus and produce from California. Wonderful Pistachios and most California citrus, including Wonderful Citrus®, are grown in California’s Central Valley making the dish one that complements in taste and origin.

“This dish is the perfect combination of our favorite winter ingredients,” shared Chef Kenney. “Kabocha is a Japanese winter squash and has a unique, almost velvety texture and a nutrient-dense profile. The pistachio relish adds zest and crunch, rounding out the bright flavors of the seasonal citrus with a subtly earthy undertone resulting in a perfect bite.”

Known as one of the World’s top vegan chefs, Matthew Kenney has more than 45 vegan restaurants and storefronts, five of which opened during the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Matthew Kenney and showcase his innovative approach to plant-based cuisine for our favorite holiday, World Pistachio Day!” shared Diana Salsa, senior marketing director, Wonderful Pistachios. “People are continuing to eat healthier and cut more meat from their diets, and pistachios are a smart option for this as one of the highest-protein snack nuts out there.”

The partnership between Wonderful Pistachios and Matthew Kenney Cuisine is an ideal partnership as the plant protein trend continues to grow. Mintel data confirms 75% of people are adding more protein to their diet and choosing to eat less meat. Wonderful Pistachios are one of the highest protein snack nuts, offering six grams of plant protein per serving, as well as three grams of fiber. Pistachios boast more than 30 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients, making them a smart choice for snacking and culinary occasions alike.

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world’s largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Located in California’s Central Valley, our nuts are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Our nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brand, Wonderful® Pistachios. For more, visit: wonderfulpistachios.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company that also has iconic brands such as Wonderful® Halos®, FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

About Matthew Kenney

Matthew Kenney (b.1964) is one of the world’s first leading chefs at the forefront of plant-based cuisine, an author of 12 cookbooks and a best-selling memoir, a culinary educator and CEO of Matthew Kenney Cuisine, a multifaceted lifestyle company specializing in plant-based cuisine throughout several unique markets.

Matthew Kenney graduated from the French Culinary Institute and, after working in upscale New York City kitchens, opened a number of his own highly regarded restaurants in New York and along the East Coast. He has earned several awards, including being named one of America’s Best New Chefs by Food and Wine Magazine and was twice nominated as a Rising Star Chef in America by the James Beard Foundation. Kenney has appeared on numerous food and talk shows, and regularly lectures on the subject of food and health, including two highly-watched TEDx talks.