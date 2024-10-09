Wonderful Pistachios to Introduce ‘No Shells Unsalted’ at International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful® Pistachios will introduce its No Shells Unsalted variety to attendees of the International Fresh Produce Association’s 2024 Global Produce & Floral Show at booth number B2756, before its official release in February 2025. With 36% of adults actively trying to reduce sodium in their diets1, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Unsalted are a healthy option for snacking and culinary creativity without sacrificing flavor.

Launching online and at retailers nationwide in 6-ounce, 12-ounce, and 24-ounce bags, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Unsalted will be supported by in-store merchandising, including a 72-count low-sodium display alongside No Shells Lightly Salted to encourage trial and healthy eating in the New Year. This new variety is ideal for health-conscious consumers, home chefs, and anyone looking to integrate a delicious, sodium-free snack or ingredient into their daily lives.

“These pistachios hold the salt, not the flavor,” said Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “Versatile and nutritious, roasted Unsalted No Shells are an excellent choice for health-conscious eaters. They make a satisfying midday snack or add a protein boost to salads, pasta dishes, and charcuterie boards.”

According to recent research conducted by The Wonderful Company, while snacking between meals remains the primary eating occasion for pistachios, more consumers are using them as an ingredient. In fact, the research indicated that 37% of pistachio consumers now use them as an ingredient – a seven-point year over year increase.

Wonderful Pistachios Unsalted is already available as an In-Shell variety, which is the number three bestselling item for the Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell product line. The launch of No Shells Unsalted rounds out the low-sodium offerings from Wonderful Pistachios, giving consumers more choices when it comes to mindful snacking.

Wonderful Pistachios’ existing low-sodium items already boast the highest trial rates among the brand’s offerings. The low-sodium consumer is exclusive, with one in five In-Shell Unsalted buyers only purchasing Unsalted and no other variety. The No Shells variety is poised to build on this success, meeting the demand for flavorful, convenient, and health-conscious snacks.

Unsalted joins a strong lineup of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells varieties and flavors, which includes Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, Jalapeño Lime, Chili Roasted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Sea Salt & Pepper, Honey Roasted, and Smoky Barbecue.

For more information visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or Get Crackin’ with @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Source:

1. Circana, Eating Patterns in America 2023