Wonderful Pistachios Unveils Get Crackin’ Packaging Refresh

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful® Pistachios, America’s #1 Nut®, is rolling out updated packaging on its In-Shell and No Shells varieties that is bigger, bolder, and emphasizes the brand’s commitment to quality, fun, and health.

The updates to Wonderful Pistachios iconic bags started rolling out in Q4 2024 for In-Shell products and will begin in Q1 2025 for No Shells varieties. The word “Wonderful” is now larger, ensuring that premium quality shines through on every shelf, and all bags will include a “Get Crackin’” callout that reminds consumers of the joy that comes with eating pistachios.

“Our revitalized packaging puts the brand front and center like never before,” said Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing at Wonderful Pistachios. “The updated packaging not only highlights our commitment to quality and health but also celebrates the unique snacking experience that only Wonderful Pistachios can provide.”

The updated In-Shell packaging design showcases the Wonderful Pistachios brand logo more prominently, while the addition of a new “Protein Power” logo reinforces the health benefits of pistachios. A new QR code on each bag provides easy access to more information, ensuring consumers can stay up to date with Wonderful Pistachios products.

In addition, Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell No Salt and Lightly Salted varieties are getting a fresh new look to align with the color palette of the No Shells line, providing a cohesive experience for consumers. “No Salt” will now be called “Unsalted” and will incorporate white in the packaging design, while Lightly Salted bags will transition from a pale yellow to a calming blue and match its No Shells counterpart of the same variety.

The packaging design for Wonderful Pistachios No Shells will also be refreshed in 2025. The “Wonderful” logo on the front of No Shells packaging will be featured in black instead of white to stand out better on-shelf. A “Get Crackin’” message will be added to the back of every bag, maintaining consistency with the In-Shell line and reminding consumers that the fun of pistachios doesn’t stop when the shells are gone.

For more information visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or Get Crackin’ with @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.