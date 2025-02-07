Wonderful Seedless Lemons Showcase How ‘Lemons With Seeds Are Annoying’ in First-Ever National Campaign

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful Seedless Lemons has launched its first-ever national, multi-million-dollar marketing campaign, “Lemons With Seeds Are Annoying,” highlighting the small but relentless frustrations of life with lemon seeds – whether it’s fishing them out of drinks, picking them out of dishes, or making every squeeze a hassle. The campaign includes a series of eight humorous commercials that illustrate how lemon seeds are as annoying as workplace interruptions, inconsiderate parkers, power plug poachers, taxicab stealers, button pushers, breaches of personal space, and more.

“Lemon users are accustomed to living with seeds, even though they’re a nuisance no one wants,” said Jennifer Hirano, vice president of marketing at The Wonderful Company. “We’re excited to introduce Wonderful Seedless Lemons to consumers and show them the bright side of life without seeds through this playful creative.”

Wonderful Seedless Lemons are a variety of non-GMO Project Verified, 100% naturally seedless lemons in the United States. After years of studying various lemon buds and using traditional agricultural practices, farmers in Australia and South Africa discovered seedless lemon tree varieties in their orchards. Wonderful Seedless Lemons partnered with farmers to grow more trees and bring seedless lemons to North America. Today, Wonderful Seedless Lemons are available year-round, with national distribution, in top retailers in America.

“Lemons With Seeds Are Annoying” will run on Connected TV and streaming video (YouTube), and be amplified through social media, print, and podcasts. The campaign will also be supported by a culinary influencer program, product integrations, and Wonderful Seedless Lemons’ cart-stopping point-of-sale displays, including a brand-new lemonade stand display designed to generate excitement and drive incremental sales in-store. The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency, led by Chief Creative Officer Bobby Pearce, developed the campaign.

“From awkward strangers with no social awareness to terrible parkers, this campaign highlights how a seeded lemon can be just as annoying as life’s everyday disruptions,” Pearce said. “Our goal was to help the audience experience the effortless difference that seedless lemons bring.”

Wonderful Seedless Lemons are juicy, zesty, and naturally seedless. With no prep work, Wonderful Seedless Lemons can be easily integrated into dishes and drinks to add color and flavor without weighing it down since lemons are fat, cholesterol, and sodium free. A game-changer in the kitchen, simply slice and squeeze without the worry of straining or picking out seeds.

Over the years, lemons have become a household staple for cooking, cocktails, cleaning, and more. With the growing demand for convenience, Wonderful Seedless Lemons are even more desirable. According to a global study by Euromonitor, 50% of consumers are willing to spend money to save time – making Wonderful Seedless Lemons the perfect solution for busy cooks who value hassle-free ways to avoid pesky seeds. As a result, the brand has achieved 300% volume growth since 2021. Additionally, Wonderful Seedless Lemons have driven substantial gains for the lemon category, accounting for 100% of bagged lemon category growth for three consecutive years.

Wonderful Seedless Lemons are available year-round in 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, and 5lb bags at Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Kroger, select Costco outlets, and other grocery retailers nationwide. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit wonderfulseedlesslemons.com.

About Wonderful Seedless Lemons

Wonderful Seedless Lemons are a variety of premium, Non-GMO Project Verified naturally seedless lemons. They’re juicy, zesty, tart, and everything you love about lemons, minus the pesky seeds. The Wonderful Company has the exclusive rights to grow and distribute this seedless lemon variety in North America. Wonderful Seedless Lemons are available in produce aisles year-round nationwide. Wonderful Citrus has been selling conventional lemons for more than 20 years and is the largest lemon grower, shipper, and packer in North America.

Wonderful Seedless Lemons is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company with a portfolio that includes other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful Pistachios, POM Wonderful, FIJI Water, Wonderful Halos, JUSTIN wine, and Teleflora. For more information about Wonderful Seedless Lemons, visit wonderfulseedlesslemons.com, or follow Wonderful Seedless Lemons on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com.