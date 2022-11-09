World Avocado Congress Field Days to Showcase New Zealand’s Leadership in Avocado Growing

The global avocado community will experience New Zealand’s unique avocado growing systems and supply-chain processes first hand at on-orchard field days as part of the World Avocado Congress NZ, 2-5 April 2023.

“The World Avocado Congress enables us to collectively view and critique our industry; learn about the opportunities and challenges and the current and future supply and demand of avocados. Those wanting to improve their avocado business need to be part of the global conversation taking place at the congress,” says Jen Scoular, CEO of NZ Avocado and President of the World Avocado Congress Committee.

“Field days are always a highlight for congress attendees. They are the perfect opportunity to showcase New Zealand’s leadership in avocado growing, sustainable environmental practice, ethical worker treatment and beautiful, lush orchards.”

Field days will include New Zealand’s top growers – achieving yields of over 50 tonnes a hectare, new intensive planting from greenfield dairy farms, and packhouse visits. Topics will include sustainable income through multiple crops, avocado propagation and diversity of horticulture, New Zealand agritech, through the supply chain, and collaboration with our scientific partners.

New Zealand has nearly 5,000ha of avocado orchards and contributes 2% of global avocado production. It is the world’s ninth largest avocado exporter.

“We encourage our avocado visitors to book field day tickets on the World Avocado Congress website to select one of the fantastic trips we have on offer.”

There will be four field day options on Saturday 1 April and two options on Sunday 2 April. Locations will include orchards across Auckland, Northland and the Bay of Plenty regions in New Zealand. Spanish interpretation will be provided, if required on these field days.

As part of the World Avocado Congress field days, we are proudly partnering with social enterprise Eat My Lunch to supply lunches, says Ms Scoular. “For every lunch eaten on the field days, a child is provided with a school lunch. Eat My Lunch cares for our future through supporting children in over 87 schools throughout New Zealand. Supporting Eat My Lunch aligns with the theme of the congress Respectful: respect for people, respect for environment and respect for our future.”

Eat My Lunch operates a ‘buy one, give one’ model and have provided more than 1.8 million lunches to Kiwi kids to date, says Leo Carleton, Business Development Lead at Eat My Lunch. “Eat My Lunch values the support of the World Avocado Congress. It’s great to be involved with an international event which advocates sustainable food options, promotes Kiwi produce and helps achieve our mission of ensuring that no child at school goes hungry, starting with kids right here in our own backyard.”

As part of the World Avocado Congress NZ 2023, topics will include the future of food, sustainability, climate change, food trends, food security, water and carbon lifecycles for avocado production, research and practical on-orchard application of research to achieve high-yield, agritech innovation, global supply chains, grower returns, and the ongoing challenges of food supply, to name a few.

With the global avocado market worth approximately $8billion (USD) in 2020, and expected to grow to $17billion (USD) by 2025, the World Avocado Congress has become the most prestigious global event to celebrate the avocado sector.

For more information and to register for the World Avocado Congress visit the website: https://www.wacnz2023.com/