World Pear Day Returns December 5

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pear Bureau Northwest is launching the 2020 edition of its annual World Pear Day on December 5. Taking place the first Saturday of December in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture proclaiming December to be National Pear Month, this year’s World Pear Day will give consumers around the world the opportunity to celebrate with pears through a variety of fun and exciting activities – highlighted by USA Pears Road Shows in United Arab Emirates and Vietnam featuring a decorated truck driving to various supermarket locations and setting up an interactive promotion area for consumers. While the event has always included a strong digital and social media component, this year’s edition will feature more online events as a response to most in-person worldwide sampling being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pear lovers around the globe will be able to connect through the USA Pears social media channels and by using and following the #WorldPearDay hashtag. In lieu of the event’s traditional twenty-four hours of continuous pear sampling across the world, World Pear Day 2020 will showcase even more social media content including photos and live videos, in-store recordings with dietitians, influencer engagements, pear grower participation and augmented reality (AR).

During a time when consumers are staying connected online perhaps more than ever, Kevin Moffitt, President and CEO of Pear Bureau Northwest, sees World Pear Day as a unique way to connect directly with consumers. “Food brings people together, and this year’s World Pear Day aims to unify consumers around the world through a shared love of pears and healthy, nutritious food. We are especially excited to use the event to highlight the Northwest pear industry’s commitment to providing retailers and their customers with ripe and flavorful pears.”

As part of this year’s festivities, the organization has unveiled a new logo that visually captures the globally unifying theme of the event. Using a green color inspired by the Green Anjou pear, the freshly redesigned World Pear Day logo provides retailers and consumers with an exciting look that connects to messages of nutritional eating.

Pear Bureau Northwest will be working with Northwest pear shippers, as well as other promotional organizations, to execute and amplify the event. December is an optimal time to celebrate World Pear Day and National Pear Month due to the abundance and variety of USA Pears, which are at their peak and available worldwide. The ten varieties of pears grown in Washington and Oregon include: Green Anjou, Red Anjou, Bartlett, Starkrimson, Bosc, Comice, Concorde, Forelle, Seckel and Red Bartlett.

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 87% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 800 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at [email protected] or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org