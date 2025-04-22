World Wide Farms Partners with ReposiTrak to Strengthen Food Safety and Supply Chain Transparency with End-to-End Traceability

Leading Purveyor of Fresh Herbs and Greens Chooses the World’s Largest Traceability Network to Collect and Share Accurate Food Data

CHICAGO & SALT LAKE CITY — World Wide Farms, a leading grower, packer, and distributor of fresh culinary herbs and greens, has announced its use of the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® for inbound and outbound traceability data sharing. This collaboration amplifies World Wide Farms’ commitment to food safety, regulatory compliance, and supply chain transparency by leveraging ReposiTrak’s advanced traceability solution for the exchange of accurate traceability data.​

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Wauconda, Ill., World Wide Farms has remained dedicated to sustainable farming practices and the delivery of high-quality produce. With operations throughout the United States and Mexico, the company supplies major retailers and food service providers across the Midwest. By adopting the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, World Wide Farms is enhancing its ability to collect and share traceability data in compliance with the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) 204, set to take effect in 2028.

“At World Wide Farms, our commitment has always been to delivering safe, fresh, and sustainably grown herbs and greens,” said Daniel Lyons, President of World Wide Farms. “To uphold that promise, we needed a highly accurate traceability solution for both inbound and outbound shipments. Partnering with ReposiTrak not only positions us well for upcoming regulatory changes – it also enhances our supply chain transparency and boosts operational efficiency.”

Every data file received by ReposiTrak is put through a comprehensive500+ point error detection process to ensure accuracy and consistency. When errors are identified, notifications are sent and ReposiTrak’s U.S.-based team works directly with suppliers to make the necessary corrections. This hands-on approach ensures that the data is as accurate as possible before it’s shared with World Wide Farms’ customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome World Wide Farms to our growing traceability network,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Traceability is a food safety issue that requires a supply chain solution – especially for companies like theirs that are responsible for inbound data from growers and outbound data for customers. Every date file we receive is put through a rigorous set of controls to ensure accuracy BEFORE the data gets stored and/or passed along. It’s something that sets us apart and that we’re proud to share with World Wide Farms.”

By adopting ReposiTrak’s traceability solutions, World Wide Farms is taking a proactive step toward a more resilient and trustworthy food supply chain.​

About World Wide Farms

Founded in 1986 and part of Hoffmann Family of Companies, World Wide Farms is a premier grower, packer, and distributor of fresh culinary herbs and greens. With farming operations in the United States and Mexico, the company is committed to sustainable agriculture and delivering high-quality produce to retailers and food service providers across the Midwest. For more information, visit worldwidefarms.net.​

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite consisting of three product families: food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions. ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit repositrak.com.