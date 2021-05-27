“World’s Favorite Avocado” has Arrived in U.S. Markets

With the ability to significantly increase its footprint in the U.S. market this summer season, the first shipments of Avocados from Peru have arrived in the U.S. and are available in promotional volumes now until late September. “As it’s customary, Peru’s fruit will be heavily promoted from Memorial Day to Labor Day in the U.S., said Xavier Equihua, president of the Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC).

U.S. market demand has grown gradually in the past few years and Peru is prepared to help retailers sell more avocados this year by increasing their footprint. PAC’s expectations are that they will outpace last year’s volume of 180 million pounds. Peru is the second largest producer/exporter of avocados in the world behind Mexico, with Europe being its number one market followed by the U.S. Peru will export close to a billion pounds worldwide, of which 200-230 million pounds will be exported to U.S. distributors, representing a double-digit increase above 2020.

The Washington D.C. based PAC, the industry’s U.S. based promotional arm, has planned an exciting and expansive promotional program throughout the summer to keep Avocados from Peru top of mind and stimulate sales throughout the nation. Peru has designed several promotions that emphasize the healthy and active lifestyle that is associated with avocado consumption.

A vast majority of the promotions have been planned with major retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, and because of the expected increased volume, Avocados from Peru is in a great position to explore additional opportunities with new retailers and foodservice operators.

Some of the highlights PAC is offering this year, include the first of its kind, TV spots during the Tokyo Olympic coverage on NBC and Telemundo, and a more robust instant rebate coupon (IRC) program. Last year PAC successfully implemented the IRC program with one retailer to introduce for the first time in the avocado category to give back to consumers during the pandemic. The IRC program was a big success, thus being expanded for 2021. PAC is also investing in a specific promotional program for Organic Avocado promotions. “This is the first time that a produce association under a federal promotional program will invest marketing funds in a program for organic avocados,” stated PAC exporter board member Daniel Bustamante of Agricola Cerro Prieto and a key producer of organic avocados in Peru. “It is important for the Avocado category to promote organic avocados because it is without a doubt the fastest growing sector. Avocados from Peru will offer a robust organic promotion program that will be detailed as the season progresses,” added PAC importer board member, Bob Lucy of Del Rey Avocados.

In 2021 PAC will be introducing another industry innovation: the first educational band for mesh bags, in conjunctions with several major retailers. The traditional band on the retail pack mesh bag is real estate that is being under used to educate consumers on how to use and ripen avocados. Additionally, PAC will be offering a free downloadable 100-page cookbook for consumers. The new cookbook includes fabulous recipes that can be downloaded free of charge by using a QR code or from the website (avocadosfromperu.com).

Peru’s avocados have several points of distinction for U.S. markets. In general, the younger trees that are indicative of Peru’s burgeoning industry, tend to produce larger fruit than older trees. Consequently, Peru’s size portfolio skews larger than other points of origin. In addition, many Peruvian growers have made a strong commitment to sustainable farming methods. Peru has substantially reduced its water footprint, including the water that is capture for the Andes Mountains annual snowpack. “Peruvian growers believe that every drop of water counts and are adjusting their practices to honor their commitment to sustainable growing practices,” said, PAC Chairman Jose Antonio Castro of Agrokasa.

Avocados from Peru’s most exciting promotion is the coverage being offered to retailers, during the NBC and Telemundo coverage of the 2021 Summer Tokyo Olympic Games, which will be held in Japan in July and August. As Peru reaches peak avocado shipments, Avocados from Peru will be the only fresh produce association that will offer such tactics to our retailer partners via unique TV spots that are being produced by NBC Universal to mark this important U.S. broadcasts of this awe-inspiring competition that will grab the attention of consumers throughout the world. Avocados from Peru will receive promotional coverage across the NBC and Telemundo broadcasts in more than 20 major U.S. markets, consisting of a creative and high-impact marketing and advertising campaign. Avocados from Peru are positioning themselves as the ultimate “superfood” for super athletes.

In addition to the Tokyo Olympic Games, Avocados from Peru will be highly visible in the sport of sailing throughout the summer, as PAC will be a major sponsor at the Second Annual World Avocado Cup Regatta sailing competition to be held July 31-August 1 at the world-famous San Diego Yacht Club. The regatta includes branded sailboats from 12 avocado producing countries.

Over the past handful of seasons, Avocados from Peru have positioned themselves as the go-to fruit for active consumers and major retailers from coast to coast. The 2021 season promises to be the best-ever with an ambitious promotional program, an extremely active digital and social media presence, and most importantly, a robust crop of the “World’s Favorite Avocado.”

About the Peruvian Avocado Commission

The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was established in 2010 to increase the consumption/demand for Avocados from Peru through advertising, retail promotion and public relations. The PAC’s promotional activities are conducted under the guidelines of the federal promotion program for Hass avocados, which is under the oversight of the USDA. Detailed information regarding these programs will be announced throughout the season. Avocados from Peru will be available in the U.S. from June through September. For more information about the PAC, please visit www.avocadosfromperu.com or email info@avocadosfromperu.com.