WP Produce Adds Frozen and Snack Line to its Fresh Produce Offerings

Miami, FL — WP Produce—a Miami-based and family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of Desbry® brand tropical fruits and roots—expands its diverse line of fresh produce to the frozen category and snack category with Desbry® Frozen Hawaiian Plantains and Desbry® Malanga, Yuca, and Plantain Chips.

Adding to WP Produce offering of tropical and exotic fruits and roots, including newly introduced fresh Hawaiian plantains, Desbry® Frozen Hawaiian Plantains offer high quality produce frozen at peak ripeness, with added convenience for wholesale, food service, and retail shoppers. Further diversifying WP’s portfolio of produce options, the new line of veggie root chips offers a health-conscious, portable snack with minimally preserved Desbry® Malanga, Yuca, and Plantain Chips, offered in irresistible flavors like garlic, lime, sweet, and spicy.

“Produce plays an integral part in fresh and nutritious food consumption patterns and while we are always bringing forth produce variety, like our fresh Hawaiian plantains, now we are also making it more convenient,” states Christopher Gonzalez, VP of Sales, WP Produce. “Our new Desbry® Frozen Hawaiian Plantains and Desbry® Malanga, Yuca, and Plantain Chips offer premium, restaurant quality options, diverse flavors, and simple ingredients. Layering trends with our robust produce inventory, we are innovating how our tropical and exotic produce varieties are consumed.”

“We are delivering on the convenience and perishability factor among wholesale and retail consumers seeking health-conscious frozen foods, and snacks that are gluten-free, and non-GMO,” adds Desiree Pardo Morales, VP of WP Produce and founder of direct to consumer sister company Tropical Fruit Box. “The root chip segment is expected to grow to $10.8 billion by 2030. While there are different root vegetables that can be made into chips, ours guarantee crunchy goodness with less ingredients.”

WP Produce root veggie chip wholesale offerings, with preferred custom sizing available, include Desbry® Malanga Lime, Malanga Lila, Malanga Blanca, Malanga Blanca & Lila Mix, Yuca, Plantain, Plantain Garlic, Sweet Plantain (maduritos), and Plantain Spicy with Lime. The all-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO, and kosher snacks are made with just three to four fresh ingredients and are available for retail and food service customers. Learn more about the tropical and exotic snack experience at wpproduce.com/chips.

Desbry® Frozen Hawaiian Plantains, a plumper variation of plantain or Hua Moa, are crafted with just three natural ingredients to make fresh and crispy tostones. Grown in the heart of lush, tropical climates, these plantains embody the spirit of island cuisine and come in 2-pound bags with custom sizing available.

Adds Pardo Morales, “ Frozen lasts longer, is budget friendly, and has all the nutritional value of fresh. With the growth of the U.S. frozen food market, consumers are increasingly looking for clean, plant-based frozen foods prompting innovation for healthier alternatives.

A major distributor of tropical fruits and roots throughout the U.S., WP Produce offers comprehensive merchandising methodology with efficient supply chain sourcing from Florida, the Dominican Republic, Central and South America. This ensures an abundant supply year-round, including its core Desbry® Tropical Avocado, which is larger in size and slower to oxidize, and now the introduction of frozen and snack chips.

WP Produce founder, Willy Pardo, started the company in 1984 selling exotic and tropical produce to neighbors who could not easily find fruits and roots at their local grocery stores. Today, WP Produce is a full-line purveyor of tropical and exotic items and continues to be family owned and operated with Willy Pardo’s daughter, Desiree Pardo Morales, Vice President, and his nephew, Christopher Gonzalez, Vice President of Sales, focused on expansion of their Desbry® branded produce.

About WP Produce and Desbry®

WP Produce is a Miami-based, family-owned, and operated grower, packer, and shipper of Desbry® fresh and frozen tropical produce and snack chips, for the U.S. grocery retail and foodservice industry nationwide for over 40 years. For more information visit wpproduce.com and follow on Instagram @desbryproduce. To place an order, call (305) 326-8333.