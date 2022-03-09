WP Rawl Announces Partnership with U.S. Army

Pelion, S.C. – WP Rawl, the premier grower, processor and shipper of leafy greens announced its official partnership with the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program this past week. The PAYs program is a partnership between the U.S. Army and companies that help provide America’s youth with an opportunity to serve their country while also preparing them for future employment.

As a company, WP Rawl is passionate about getting involved with the military community and is committed to supporting veterans.

To date, the company employs over 25 veterans and is excited to for the opportunity to employ more military personnel who bring extraordinary values, experience, discipline, maturity, and leadership skills to the workplace.

“Being part of the PaYS Program is a perfect example of our organization living out our company vision as an organization that supports their communities.” said Ashley Rawl, vice president of sales, marketing and product development.

The company has supported the armed forces throughout the years in other ways such as participating in Wreaths Across America hauling wreaths from Maine to national cemeteries located in South Carolina to be placed on the graves of the fallen. Each year, they also prepare a Christmas meal of collard greens for deploying soldiers at the South Carolina National Guard Armory.

An official signing ceremony with the U.S. Army was held on Wednesday, March 3, 2022 at the WP Rawl headquarters in Pelion, SC.

About WP Rawl

Dating back to 1925, WP Rawl is a fourth generation family farm which has grown to become a grower/shipper/processor, specializing in year-round bulk and value-added leafy greens and vegetables in the Rawl®, Nature’s Greens® and Palmetto Gardens® brands.