WP Rawl Announces Rebrand of Leafy Greens

WP Rawl, the premier grower, processor and shipper of leafy greens in the U.S. is proud to announce a significant rebranding of its flagship value-added brand from Nature’s Greens® to WP Rawl Farms®. This transition is a major milestone for the company as it returns to its roots, building on the legacy established in 1925 by founders Walter and Ernestine Rawl.

WP Rawl decided to rebrand to improve brand recognition across its diverse product lines. By doing so, they aimed to better connect the brand with the farm. They added “Farms” in the brand name to make it clear to consumers that they are the farmer behind the label of the products they enjoy.

By adopting the “WP Rawl” name front and center, the company stayed true to its legacy while focusing on delivering quality products and creating a more unified brand identity. Their vertical integration—managing the entire supply chain from seed to delivery—brings value and helps maintain reliability and consistency. Robust food safety protocols, farm visibility, and product traceability are integral to their operations. Additionally, their focus on innovation and sustainability shows WP Rawl Farms’ dedication to responsible farming and continuous improvement.

“As we approach our 100-year anniversary, we reflect on our rich heritage and the journey that shaped us. For the past 17 years, we have grown to love our Nature’s Greens® brand, but as we honor our legacy, we are proud to bring the WP Rawl name back to the forefront,” said Ashley Rawl, VP of Sales, Marketing and Product Development. “WP Rawl has always stood for quality, reliability, and freshness. We’re excited to reintroduce our name on our packaging, representing the trust and value we’ve built over a century through vertical integration, food safety, and our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

The bold new WP Rawl Farms packaging is rolling out gradually during the final quarter of 2024, with full product availability on shelves by January 2025 – just in time for the centennial celebration.

Throughout the design process for the new look, the company performed consumer research to determine appeal, purchase intent and shelf impact. According to the findings, 9 out of 10 consumers stated that the new packaging attributes fit with the brand, had an appealing color scheme, and looked premium with high quality. The new packaging provided high purchase intent for both current Nature’s Greens® consumers and consumers of other brands.

The company will debut the new packaging at the upcoming IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta this October, visit them at booth#B2153. For more information about the transition to WP Rawl Farms or to receive additional details about the new branding, visit them online at www.rawl.net.

About WP Rawl

Dating back to 1925, WP Rawl is a fourth generation family farm which has grown to become a grower/shipper/processor, specializing in year-round bulk and value-added leafy greens and vegetables in the Rawl®, WP Rawl Farms®, Nature’s Greens® and Palmetto Gardens® brands.