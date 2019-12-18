WP Rawl Helps Place Over 21,000 Wreaths for Fallen Military Heroes

Pelion, S.C. – WP Rawl, the premier grower, processor and shipper of leafy greens honored fallen military heroes this holiday season by its annual participation in Wreaths Across Americas’ Honor Fleet.

Each year National Wreaths Across America Day takes place in over 1,600 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad continuing the tradition by participating in annual wreath-laying ceremonies. During the ceremonies, volunteers lay wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans.

For the fourth holiday season, along with hundreds of other volunteer trucking companies, WP Rawl traveled the nation’s highways carrying thousands of wreaths to their final destination of Beaufort National Cemetery in their home state of South Carolina. The company’s beautifully wrapped 53-foot reefer trailer made the journey to Columbia Falls, Maine to pick up their dedicated load of wreaths which spread awareness for the organization along the 1,291 mile long journey.

For the Beaufort National Cemetery, WP Rawl was one of four tractor trailers included in the parade on Saturday, December 14th. The trailer was a crowd pleaser with many “oh’s and ah’s” heard upon its arrival. This year the event recorded the largest numbers of volunteers to ever attend and a record of 21,375 wreaths were placed.

“We are happy to continue the tradition of supporting Wreaths Across America. Part of our company vision is supporting the communities in our local areas,” said Ashley Rawl, vice president of sales, marketing and product development. “What better way to support our local community by showing our thanks for the many of men and woman who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we have the freedoms we have today.”

WP Rawl has supported the Wreaths Across America organization throughout the years by donating services, sponsoring wreaths and sending employees who volunteered to lay wreaths on fallen veterans’ graves.

###

About WP Rawl

Dating back to 1925, WP Rawl is a fourth generation family farm which has grown to become a grower/shipper/processor, specializing in year-round bulk and value-added leafy greens and vegetables in the Rawl®, Nature’s Greens® and Palmetto Gardens® brands.