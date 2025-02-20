WP Rawl Promotes Christine Jackson to Director of Sales and Marketing

PELION, S.C. – WP Rawl, the premier grower, processor, and shipper of leafy greens, proudly announces the promotion of Christine Jackson to Director of Sales and Marketing.

With more than 22 years of experience in the produce industry, Jackson has been a driving force behind WP Rawl’s growth and innovation. She previously served as Senior Manager of Marketing and Product Development, where she led the company’s marketing and communications strategies, as well as research and development for new products.

Jackson’s career at WP Rawl has been marked by dedication and leadership. While working full-time, she earned a double major in Marketing and Management from the University of South Carolina in 2011. In 2016, she spearheaded the creation of WP Rawl’s in-house marketing department, laying the foundation for the company’s branding and promotional efforts. Under her leadership, the company has successfully launched multiple products and executed impactful internal and external marketing campaigns.

In recognition of her contributions to the fresh produce industry, Jackson was honored as a Produce Business 40 Under 40 recipient in 2024. This prestigious award recognizes the industry’s most promising young leaders under the age of 40, highlighting her influence and impact in fresh produce marketing, product development, and leadership.

As part of WP Rawl’s Leadership Team, Jackson plays a key role in shaping company-wide initiatives and driving strategic growth. Her passion and commitment to the industry help ensure that millions of consumers have access to fresh, high-quality leafy greens each year.

“Christine’s leadership and years of experience have been invaluable to WP Rawl,” said Ashley Rawl, VP of Sales, Marketing and Product Development. “She has a deep understanding of our business, our customers, and the ever-evolving produce industry. We are thrilled to see her take on this expanded role and are confident that she will continue to elevate our brand and strengthen our market presence.”

In her new position as Director of Sales and Marketing, Jackson will continue to expand WP Rawl’s market presence, strengthen customer relationships, and drive innovation within the fresh produce category.

Founded in 1925, WP Rawl is a premier grower, processor, and shipper of leafy greens specializing in year-round bulk and value-added leafy greens and vegetables in the WP Rawl Farms® brand. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, WP Rawl has provided fresh, nutritious products to consumers for 100 years.