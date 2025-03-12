WP Rawl Welcomes Director of People and Culture 

Peter Alford to Champion Employee Growth and Purpose-Driven Leadership

Pelion, SC – WP Rawl, the leading grower, processor, and shipper of leafy greens in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Alford as the new Director of People and Culture. In this role, Peter will help reinforce the company’s purpose of growing fresh vegetables, our team, and our business all for the Glory of God. The Director of People and Culture is a strategic move that aligns with WP Rawl’s commitment to cultivate a workplace where employees thrive, relationships are strengthened, and faith guides our growth.

“We are excited to have Peter as part of our leadership team. He will play a pivotal role in continuing to shape the employee experience and implementing people-focused strategies that support both business excellence and team well-being,” said Tim Rabon, Executive Director of Business Operations. “This role will also lead our work in talent acquisition, team member engagement, safety, organizational development as well as shepherding the total employee life cycle with initiatives that reflect the company’s values and purpose.”

Peter brings a wealth of experience to WP Rawl, with a distinguished career in human resources and organizational leadership. His expertise includes employee development and career planning, talent acquisition, and strategic planning, making him a valuable addition to the WP Rawl leadership team.

Prior to joining WP Rawl, Peter held key HR leadership positions at Colonial Life, Prisma Health, and other local employers where he successfully implemented programs that enhanced employee satisfaction and productivity. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Public Relations, and Advertising from University of South Carolina – Darla Moore School of Business and is an active member of the Society of Human Resources Management, the Order of the Arrow, and the National Eagle Scout Association and serves with Epworth Children’s Home, Home Works of America, and Transitions Homeless Center.

“I am honored to join WP Rawl and contribute to a company with such a rich history and dedication to excellence,” said Peter Alford. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to support our purpose of “Growing fresh vegetables, our team and our business all for the Glory of God”.

For more information about WP Rawl and career opportunities, please visit www.rawl.net/careers.

About WP Rawl

Founded in 1925, WP Rawl is a premier grower, processor, and shipper of leafy greens specializing in year-round bulk and value-added leafy greens and vegetables in the WP Rawl Farms® brand. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, WP Rawl has provided fresh, nutritious products to consumers for 100 years.



