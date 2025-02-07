Xiomara Monterrey Promoted to Carrier Resources Manager

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce 23-year ALC veteran Xiomara Monterrey’s promotion to Carrier Resources Manager of ALC’s Carrier Resources department.

Deann Saar, Carrier Relations Specialist, shared, “Congratulations to Xiomara on her well-deserved promotion to Carrier Resources Manager! I am thrilled to have her as my successor and know I’m leaving my department in capable hands. From our early days together in Accounting, followed by working as my Assistant Manager in CR and then seeing how she grew her skills in Project Management, I’m confident Xiomara will have a 360-degree view of how to move the department into the second quarter of the century.”

Matt Minthorn, Senior Director of Carrier Development, stated, “I’ve worked with Xiomara in some capacity for 22 of her 23 years at ALC; she was our Accounting representative when I started in the Boston office! I look forward to working with her in the coming months to augment the team’s great work and add some new technologies and efficiencies to expedite the CR tasks that have become so labor-intensive. Looking forward to getting to work with her and the CR Team!”

Regarding her promotion, Xiomara said, “Thank you, Matt Minthorn and the entire Executive Team, for your trust and the opportunity to lead in this new Carrier Resources Department Manager role. I’ve learned so much these past 23 years working with all our amazing support departments. It has been incredible to learn and grow alongside such talented colleagues, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together!”

About Allen Lund Company

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with offices across North America and over 750 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers nationwide to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 640,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2024 as the 17th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. The Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 48th in the Transport Topics 2024 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. Please click here if you want to join the Allen Lund Company team.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was named to the 2024 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. In 2023, ALC was included in Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms and Top 100 Logistics Companies lists. Other awards in 2023 include recognition as a Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America for the second year in a row and a designation as a Top Food Chain Technology Provider. Armstrong & Associates, Inc. placed ALC on their Top 50 U.S. 3PL List and Top 100 DTM 3PL List. In 2022, ALC was named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies, received a Top Software and Technology award from Food Logistics, a Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability rating, and a Bestie Award for Best Philanthropic Initiatives. The Los Angeles Business Journal named ALC one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, and Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers. ALC has also received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com.