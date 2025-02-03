¡Yo Quiero! Brands Celebrates a Year of Revolutionary Innovation and Category Leadership in 2024

Rhome, TX – ¡Yo Quiero! Brands didn’t dip into 2024, they dove into a year full of product development, marketing partnerships, industry leadership recognition, and community involvement. From expanding their product lineup with a Grab & Go! Dip line to carving a new space in the avocado category with their revolutionary Avocado Egg cups, the brand is in a healthy position to remain The Ultimate Dip Destination™ for 2025.

The leadership of Tara Murray, Vice President of Marketing, has been instrumental in helping ¡Yo Quiero! meet the evolving needs of consumers and set new benchmarks for the industry as a whole. Under Tara’s guidance this year, ¡Yo Quiero! continued to lead the way in avocado and dip innovation while forging impactful partnerships with the Dallas Cowboys, Have a Plant, Healthy Family Project, and influential influencer ambassadors. These collaborations helped fuel increased consumer demand and expand the brand’s reach in key markets for their retail partners.

“One of the most valuable qualities ¡Yo Quiero! offers our retailers, besides unprecedented innovation, is our commitment to elevating the brand to becoming a household name,” said Tara Murray. “We are passionate about educating shoppers on our differences— flavorful, better-for-you products made from clean and premium ingredients—so the choice becomes automatic when they are looking at the cold case.”

Wrapping up the year at the 2024 NACS Show, ¡Yo Quiero! introduced its highly anticipated 4oz Grab & Go! line, offering a selection of its signature guacamoles, salsas, and dips for convenient, on-the-go snacking. With 92% of consumers expected to maintain or increase their purchases of grab-and-go items, according to Technomic, this launch highlights ¡Yo Quiero!’s ability to capitalize on emerging consumer trends.

In addition to this expansion, ¡Yo Quiero! debuted new sour cream-based dips at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in October. These new additions, including Smoke House Onion and Creamy Jalapeño, joined the Ultimate Dip Destination™ family, catering to an ever-growing consumer demand for unique, premium ingredient dip options.

Amongst a busy year, ¡Yo Quiero! remained committed to their community by supporting local high school programs in North Texas, including the Team Mom Appreciation Awards in partnership with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The awards honored the outstanding contributions of team moms, with each recipient receiving a $500 donation for their school, acknowledging their significant impact on both their teams and the communities they support.

As ¡Yo Quiero! prepares for 2025, the brand is invigorated by last year’s success and ready for an explosive year of growth ahead.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with cutting-edge facilities in Texas and Mexico. Known as The Ultimate Dip Destination™, ¡Yo Quiero! is committed to selecting only the freshest, finest ingredients to create hand-crafted, flavor-forward products that elevate snack-time experiences. As innovators in the industry, ¡Yo Quiero! continues to set trends with their bold, better-for-you offerings that are available at retailers nationwide. ¡Yo Quiero! brings consumers a wide range of premium products, including Guacamole, Mashed Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Avocado & Egg, Elote Dip, Queso, Bean Dip, and Salsas. For more information, recipes, or product availability, visit www.yoquierobrands.com.