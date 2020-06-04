¡Yo Quiero! Brands Opens Distribution Facility, Announces Product Line-Up

The foodie-centric brand, focusing on small-batch guacamole, salsa and queso products is making moves in the avocado and high-pressure pasteurization industries.

Inspiration came decades ago, when a Texas restauranteur discovered his talent for creating delicious guacamole and wanted to bring it to market. He worked diligently at becoming the pioneer and leader in the high-pressure pasteurization process and brought a team of specialists on board including Vice President of Sales, Jay Alley. The resulting all-natural guacamole product was a hit with consumers when it launched in grocery stores across the nation. Over the years, this successful team built and created 10 labels in the retail marketplace with distribution in the majority of grocery chains nationwide.

Today the visionaries behind these trusted brands have come together under ¡Yo Quiero! Brands. Comprised of a team of industry leaders and innovators in packaged avocado and guacamole, ¡Yo Quiero! is led by Jay Alley alongside partners Jeff Morris, Clyde Forbes, Steve Parnell and Don Bowden. The team is rounded out by Tara Murray, Chief Marketing Officer.

With a focus on selecting the finest all-natural ingredients to create a line of handcrafted guacamole, salsa and queso, ¡Yo Quiero! commands the guacamole, salsa and queso categories, bringing established private-label contracts and state of the art manufacturing and distribution facilities to the table.

As ¡Yo Quiero! prepares for the next round of growth, Jay Alley reflects on what differentiates the company.

“Since day one, we’ve all had a passion for developing exciting products with healthy ingredients. Combine that with a family-focused culture and innovative team and you’ve got a recipe for success,” said Alley.

¡Yo Quiero! Brands’ authentic Mexican flavors and Texas traditions continue to be a winning combination in the market. The current product line up can be viewed here and includes: Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Queso and Salsa as well as DIY tableside kits and snack size. ¡Yo Quiero! plans to announce forthcoming products and partnerships later in the year. For additional information, recipes or product availability, please visit ¡Yo Quiero! Brands or follow ¡Yo Quiero! Brands on Instagram.

About

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas based company with facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, the brand is vertically integrated, starting with their avocado trees and harvesting the finest fruits to create delicious, hand-crafted products seen at your local retailer. Bringing years of experience to the table, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion, to create healthy and accessible offerings. The current line up of handcrafted super chunky avocado, avocado salsa, queso and salsa can be viewed here. For additional information, recipes or product availability, please visit ¡Yo Quiero! Brands or follow ¡Yo Quiero! Brands on Instagram.