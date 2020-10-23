Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson joins Produce Marketing Association Board

Zespri is pleased to announce its Chief Executive Dan Mathieson has been appointed to the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Board.

The PMA is a trade organisation representing the global fresh produce and floral supply chain. Based in North America, it seeks to bring together the global produce community to help grow a healthier world, and attract, develop and retain talent.

Zespri Chairman Bruce Cameron says the appointment reflects both Mr Mathieson’s ability to develop outstanding people and teams committed to delivering sustainable value and the growing global awareness of Zespri’s success.

“The Zespri Board and organisation is proud to congratulate Dan on his appointment to the PMA Board and look forward to the contributions he’ll make to the growth of the wider global produce sector,” says Mr Cameron.

“We know he will add considerable value and we also look forward to the new perspectives and lessons he’ll bring to Zespri from his engagement with the wider global produce community.”

Mr Cameron says having a presence on the PMA Board would help Zespri to continue broadening its relationships across the fresh produce sector, especially in the North American region which is an important growth market.

“North America remains a key market for Zespri, and we’re really pleased at the continued strong consumer demand for fresh and healthy SunGold Kiwifruit on the back of some of our really strong and award-winning campaigns and the hard work being undertaken by the team,” says Mr Cameron.

Mr Mathieson, who will join the Board this month says he is excited to share his insights from the world of kiwifruit with his new colleagues.

“I’m looking forward to helping contribute to the PMA’s vision of growing a healthier world, which is closely aligned with our Zespri purpose of helping people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit.

“There remains much uncertainty with the ongoing challenges associated with COVID-19 and I think our industry has some valuable insights to share about how to handle this, including continuing to invest in relationships right across the supply chain to help meet the changing needs of our consumers.

“As much as I’m there to contribute, I’m also focused on learning from fellow Board members and understanding how they are connecting with their consumers and supporting their teams and wider supply chain colleagues,” says Mr Mathieson.

PMA CEO Cathy Burns says she was looking forward to having Mr Mathieson join the Board.

“As PMA continues to deliver on our vision of growing a healthier world, I am excited to welcome Dan and our five other newly elected directors to the PMA Board.

“Having connected with the Zespri global community at the Momentum conference earlier this year, I look forward seeing how Dan’s insights and ideas around trade, demand creation, and other strategic issues will help drive member value and membership growth in the years ahead,” says Ms Burns.

Mr Mathieson’s three-year term on the PMA Board begins 9 October.

About PMA

The PMA is a trade organisation representing the global fresh produce and floral supply chain. It seeks to bring together the global produce community to help grow a healthier world, and works to provide industry-specific solutions to attract, develop and retain talent.

About Zespri

With global operating revenue of NZ$3.36 billion in 2019/20, Zespri is one of the world’s most successful horticulture marketing companies and the Zespri brand is recognised as the world leader in premium quality kiwifruit. Based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, we are 100 percent owned by current or past kiwifruit growers, and employ over 600 people in New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the Americas. On behalf of our 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers based elsewhere, Zespri manages kiwifruit innovation and supply management, distribution management and marketing of Zespri Green, Zespri SunGold, Zespri Organic, Zespri Gold, Zespri Sweet Green and Zespri Red Kiwifruit.