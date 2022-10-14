Zespri Helps Drive The Kiwifruit Category To #1 Fastest-Growing Fruit Within the Top 20 Fruits

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – As the highly anticipated, in-person IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show opens its doors October 27th – October 29th to industry professionals, retailers can stop by the redesigned ZespriTM booth to meet with regional and international staff and learn how ZespriTM SunGoldTM Kiwi is driving the category to new levels.

“We are very excited to attend IFPA this year,” explains Dan Riley, Zespri’s general manager for the North American market. “It will be great to meet face-to-face to engage with retailers and industry partners to showcase our investment behind our advertising and sampling efforts, new shipper displays, and customized shopper programs that have worked cohesively to drive sales at retail. Our season to-date has a growth rate of +29% compared to this time last season.”1

Zespri has helped kiwifruit grow to be the #1 fastest-growing fruit within the top 20 fruits over the last four years. Overall, Zespri has accounted for 48% of total category sales since the start of the season this year, which is up from 43% last season. Zespri SunGold Kiwi is the main driver of growth for the Zespri brand with volume sales up 15%.2

“Zespri’s success can also be attributed to the high consumer demand for this deliciously sweet and nutritious fruit,” states Riley. “We established strong influencer partnerships to drive awareness and robust sampling programs that allowed shoppers to taste Zespri SunGoldKiwi. Top markets and focus regions saw an accelerated gain of new households.3 This means with every increase in penetration or new households, we drive more incremental value for the category.”

IFPA Trade Show

This will be Zespri’s fifth year as an exhibitor. Their new booth design is bold and fun to represent their brand identity. Zespri is known for its lively booth atmosphere and this year is no exception.

Freshly cut SunGold Kiwifruit will be sampled during show hours along with a fun Happy Hour, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days. SunGold inspired drinks will be served. To kick off the trade show, Zespri is co-sponsoring the Welcome Reception where attendees can enjoy SunGold specialty dishes and beverages and meet with the Zespri team. Zespri will also sponsor the Race for a Healthier World 5K and provide runners with a SunGold Kiwi to refresh after the race.

Zespri is the recipient of past Best Team Attire and Best Team Spirit accolades recognizing their enthusiasm and creative costumes. The Zespri team will display their creativity again with this year’s costume and will keep the momentum going with an action-packed booth complete with non-stop interviews and meetings. Stop by Zespri’s booth #2487 to learn more about how Zespri is driving the category as the #1 fastest-growing fruit.4 For media interviews with executive staff members not currently scheduled, contact Sarah Deaton at sarah.deaton@zespri.com.

Visit Zespri’s booth #2487 to meet with regional and international team members to learn how Zespri is driving category growth.

Sources: IRI Total U.S MULO – Season to Date Weeks Ending 5/15/22 – Weeks Ending 9/4/221,2,4 / Numerator Data3

ABOUT ZESPRITM GROUP, LTD.

Zespri TM is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 700 based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green, Zespri SunGold TM and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and to become carbon positive by 2035. Please visit zespri.com/en-US.