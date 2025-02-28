Zespri Hits Major Milestone With Fruit Reaching 100 Million+ Households Globally

Zespri is delighted to have surpassed 100 million households around the world, for the first time, with its high-quality, great-tasting kiwifruit.

The milestone reflects growing global demand with household penetration, measured via the kiwifruit marketer’s shopper panels*, now sitting at around 23 percent in Zespri’s core markets.

Zespri’s Chief Marketing, Innovation and Sustainability Officer Jiunn Shih says Zespri is proud to have continued to build on strong consumer demand for kiwifruit and establish a strong brand consumers love.

