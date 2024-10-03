Zespri is #1 Selling Kiwi Brand with Zespri Sungold Driving the Growth

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Retailers and industry professionals can experience Zespri’s playfully unexpected, bold and real personality when they stop by Zespri’s booth #B4052, now entering its seventh year as an exhibitor and sponsor, during the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show. Not only will attendees meet with regional and global colleagues, but they can hop into Zespri’s photobooth to capture the moment and make memories with the famous KiwiBrothersTM characters. The Zespri experience continues with samples of the refreshingly sweet ZespriTM SunGoldTM Kiwifruit; the tangy-sweet Green Kiwi; and their signature Kiwitinis, which are a fan favorite.

“Our booth is always busy with excitement, and it really is an extension of our omnichannel ‘Taste the Obsession’ campaign,” explains Jeanne Wilson, Zespri’s Head of Marketing for North America. “This year we elevated the campaign with the addition of our KiwiBrothers. They are here to spread the sweet and juicy kiwi obsession across America. We will see more of them next year across our full marketing mix, including in-store and point of sale materials. We encourage retailers to contact their Zespri rep in advance to schedule a meeting. We are excited to share our new merchandising opportunities and set programs for 2025!”

The KiwiBrothers brand characters have been sharing their quality story through their rendition of the 80s pop hit song, “Kids in America” by Kim Wilde. Consumers were entertained by this dynamic duo performing the song in TikTok videos; during Spotify’s audio streaming; on connected TV platforms including Hulu, Disney, Peacock, Paramount and YouTube; and through Facebook and Instagram posts. The music video successfully drove shoppers to stores. The campaign garnered over 1 billion impressions through paid media and PR activations. Additionally, over 2MM samples were distributed to consumers across the U.S. this summer at events, fitness studios and through meal kits. Consumers participated in grocery giveaways at sampling events and Zespri’s influencers encouraged their followers to “scoop into their new obsession.”

In addition to driving awareness of Zespri Kiwifruit, Zespri’s in-store displays, digital programs and incentives propelled shoppers to purchase Zespri’s Kiwifruit, keeping the Zespri brand in the #1 position across the category in terms of total sales and total dollar growth. “Zespri has sold over five times the amount of dollar sales this season compared to the next largest competitor,” states Bianca Fiedler, Zespri’s Trade Marketing Director. “The growth is driven primarily by Zespri’s SunGold Kiwifruit with a +15% increase in dollar sales and 11% in volume sales vs. a year ago.”1 Attendees at the trade show can experience Zespri’s Kiwi obsession and understand why it is the #1 selling kiwifruit.

“The IFPA trade show is a welcomed industry event,” states Wilson. “We look forward to meeting with retailers and key industry leaders, showcasing our kiwifruit and Zespri spirit.” To kick off the IFPA events, Zespri will co-sponsor the Welcome Reception where attendees can enjoy SunGold Kiwi-inspired dishes and cocktails and meet with the Zespri team. Zespri employees will also spark excitement and enthusiasm with their creative costumes and contagious energy during the 5K race as both a participant and sponsor. They are eager to keep their winning title for Best Team Attire and Best Team Spirit. Refreshing SunGold Kiwifruit will be available for runners participating in the 5K race.

All attendees can stop by Zespri’s high-energy booth #B4052to learn more about the #1 selling kiwifruit, meet with colleagues to start planning for 2025, and sample the Zespri Kiwifruit. SunGold Kiwitinis will be served during their fun Happy Hour, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. during both days of the show. The KiwiBrothers, Green and SunGold, will showcase their witty, humorous personalities as they pose for photos at the Zespri booth.

ABOUT ZESPRI GROUP, LTD.

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 850 based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green SunGold Kiwifruit and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and work with our partners to be carbon positive by 2035. Please visit zespri.com/en-US.