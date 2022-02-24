Zespri Kicks Off the 2022 Planning Season at the SEPC Trade Show

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – ZespriTM is excited to meet with retailers at the SEPC Southern Exposure trade show in Florida March 3-5, 2022. Retailers can look forward to another successful season with the leader in kiwifruit as ZespriTM begins its promotional planning season before shipping its fruit in mid-May. Zespri’s market development managers will be available to discuss customized programs tailored to each retailer’s specific needs, and to reveal the new shipper displays with updated graphics that showcase Zespri’s exciting new consumer digital marketing campaign.

“We are excited for retailers to visit our booth so we can thank them for a great season last year and start planning for 2022,” states Susan Noritake, Zespri’s head of sales for the North American market. “ZespriTM is the #1 selling kiwi brand and is the third fastest growing category in the fruit bowl; and ZespriTM SunGoldTM Kiwi accounts for 61% of the category’s growth.* Our goal is to help retailers grow their sales by utilizing our marketing resources, building bigger and more prominent displays, and to share our consumer campaign designed to drive shoppers to their stores.”

ZespriTM will have merchandising displays at the booth featuring its customized, proprietary clamshell that stands out at shelf and is stackable and easier to merchandise. Consumers love the taste of ZespriTM SunGoldTM Kiwi and making it easier to find at the store can help fuel sales. “Retailers can increase their sales up to 200 percent by placing these merchandisers in their produce section,” explains Noritake.

The new shipper displays will feature updated graphics that highlight elements from their “Go Sweet. Be Bold” integrated consumer marketing campaign. The campaign encourages shoppers to break from the mundane and shake up the contents of their fruit bowl with Zespri’s sweet and refreshing SunGoldTM Kiwifruit. After months and months of working from home, ZespriTM wants to help health-conscious consumers ignite their zest for life and make the most of every day through a robust consumer campaign across the U.S.

The digital component will include social, email, online video, and display advertising in addition to driving trial with Ibotta, digital coupons and event activations. ZespriTM is also tapping into its growing online fan base and influencers by amplifying sweet and bold experiences on social media to drive awareness and excitement for ZespriTM SunGoldTM Kiwifruit. The campaign will also highlight the nutritional value of the SunGold,TM providing 100% of daily vitamin C needs in just one fruit, to help consumers thrive on their health and wellness journey.

“We are looking forward to the SEPC live event to start planning with retailers ahead of the season start,” states Noritake. “Building on the success of last season is even more promising with our exciting new programs and displays.” In addition to planning, meeting the team, and learning more about all ZespriTM has to offer to help increase sales, retailers and industry leaders have a chance to win Apple AirPods Pro® as an added bonus just for stopping by the booth.

*Source: IRI Total U.S MULO – Season to Date Weeks Ending 12/27/21

# # #

ABOUT ZESPRITM GROUP, LTD.

ZespriTM is one of the world’s most successful horticulture marketing companies and the ZespriTM brand is recognized as the world leader in premium quality kiwifruit. Based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, we are 100 percent owned by current or past kiwifruit growers, and employ over 600 people in New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the Americas. On behalf of our 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers based elsewhere, ZespriTM manages kiwifruit innovation and supply management, distribution management and marketing of ZespriTM Green, ZespriTM SunGoldTM, and ZespriTM Organic. For more information on ZespriTM North America, please visit zespri.com/en-US.