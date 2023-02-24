Zespri Launches New Campaign, Merchandising Displays and Customized Programs During SEPC Show

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Zespri’s account managers will be at booth 621 to meet with retailers during the SEPC Southern Exposure trade show in Orlando, Florida March 2-4, 2023. The booth will showcase Zespri’s new merchandising displays with updated graphics highlighting this year’s Taste the Obsession marketing campaign. Taste the Obsession showcases the brand’s passionate commitment to sharing high quality, refreshingly sweet kiwifruit to ignite the good in consumers’ days.

“Our campaign tells our bold, brand story of the passion and care that goes into growing our kiwifruit in an unexpected, playful way,” explains Jeanne Wilson, Zespri’s Head of Marketing for North America. “We’re excited to build upon our growing category success as we collaborate with retailers nationwide to develop customized programs and build impactful displays for our Zespri SunGoldTM and Green Kiwifruit.”

Kiwi is on trend and is driving category growth. Kiwifruit ranks as the #1 fastest-growing segment in the fruit bowl, outpacing total fruit by 11 points. 1 In fact, category sales have reached $265 million over the past year, which is a growth of +14% over a year ago.1 Zespri remains the #1 kiwi brand over the past year with 52% share of the category.2 Zespri’s proprietary SunGold Kiwifruit is driving the category growth accounting for +48% of total kiwifruit category with total sales growing over +$90 million over the past year. 3

Zespri remains the category leader and has leveraged best-in-class marketing efforts to drive awareness and sales for Zespri Kiwifruit. Due to its digital media spend, strong influencer partnerships and robust event sampling programs, Zespri has gained new households at a steady rate across the U.S. and accelerated in areas where it has strong synergy between marketing support and sales partnerships. With every increase in penetration of new households, Zespri is driving incremental value to the category.4 To continue the momentum, Zespri is running digital programs again this year including social, email, online video and display advertising in addition to driving trial for SunGold Kiwifruit with Ibotta, digital coupons and event activations.

Season Launch

“The SEPC trade show is an ideal opportunity for retailers to meet with Zespri’s team to start planning for the season before our fruit ships in May,” states Wilson. “Shoppers are unique so one program doesn’t work across all regions. We are available to customize programs designed for each retailer’s specific shopper needs. We are excited to help retailers grow their sales by using our marketing resources, displays, and knowledge of merchandising and promoting kiwifruit that is the most profitable

for them.”

The synergy between Zespri’s marketing efforts and in-store placement will help drive retail sales. “The bold, attention-grabbing graphics on the display tie into the consumer campaign, which will be cohesive across all marketing channels,” explains Wilson. “Zespri Kiwifruit is a high growth, everyday item now, and it sells best when it is prominently displayed because it adds incremental sales to the produce department. It is no longer viewed as an exotic fruit. Shoppers can’t get enough of this nutritious and deliciously sweet fruit.” Retailers saw a 92% lift in sales average when a display was paired with a TPR. Zespri’s SunGold Kiwifruit display sales showed an increase of +$6 million compared to last season.5 For even more sales, retailers are encouraged to move Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit adjacent to berries. This could result in a +64% total fresh fruit sales uplift driven by higher basket spend, based on a 3rd party merchandising study.6 Moving kiwis next to berries does not negatively impact berry sales; it drives total department sales.

This season, Zespri is inviting both retailers and consumers to join in on the growing “obsession” with kiwifruit. Retailers and industry leaders are encouraged to stop by booth 621 to see the new merchandising displays, meet with the team, and start planning for a successful 2023.

ABOUT ZESPRI GROUP, LTD.

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 850 based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green SunGold Kiwifruit and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and work with our partners to be carbon positive by 2035. Please visit zespri.com/en-US.