Zespri Reaches Out to Produce Trade Industry to Create Awareness For No Kid Hungry and Their Efforts to End Childhood Hunger

NEWPORT BEACH, CA — Zespri is reaching out to retailers and to the produce trade industry for support in their social and influencer engagement activity as part of No Kid Hungry’s “Rebuilding” campaign. No Kid Hungry is a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, and this fall they are uniting the public through an awareness initiative to help rebuild a nation where every child in every community has the meals they need to thrive. In the wake of the pandemic, as many as 1 in 6 kids could be facing hunger, but with support from partners like Zespri, No Kid Hungry is working with schools and community groups across the country to feed kids in need.

“By now the pandemic has impacted every person around the globe,” states Jeanne Wilson, Zespri’s U.S. head of marketing. “Our brand promise is to help people, communities and the environment around the world thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit. We believe our kiwifruit can nourish, energize and revitalize people. By supplying the world with kiwifruit and our active support of No Kid Hungry, it is our way of helping during this unprecedented time.”

To help rebuild a brighter future for kids, Zespri is asking for support from the industry for this worthy cause. The industry can do their part by simply tagging @ZespriKiwifruit and sharing #RebuildWith SunGold. Zespri will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for every tag and #RebuildWith hashtag used with a minimum guaranteed donation of $10K. One dollar can help provide a child with up to 10 meals.* Additionally, Zespri is leveraging its social media followers and influencers to help support this initiative.

No Kid Hungry worked with artists in five local communities (Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, D.C. and Detroit) to create large-scale public murals reflecting the perspectives of local children on how they were affected by the pandemic and their vision for a better future. The murals and their local stories are being featured in a five-part documentary series shared on No Kid Hungry and corporate partners’ social channels. The Los Angeles mural was revealed on September 8, 2021. Zespri helped drive engagement by utilizing its influencer activation in real-time, and will promote SunGold kiwifruit as a healthy and tasty snack for kids throughout the campaign.

The “Rebuilding” campaign will run through October 8th. In addition to sharing #RebuildWith SunGold, the industry can donate to No Kid Hungry, share their social media posts to raise awareness (@nokidhungry across all social media platforms), or dine or shop with brands that support this initiative. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3qEvHko #RebuildWith.

*$1 can help provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

ABOUT ZESPRI GROUP, LTD.

Zespri is one of the world’s most successful horticulture marketing companies and the Zespri brand is recognized as the world leader in premium quality kiwifruit. Based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, we are 100 percent owned by current or past kiwifruit growers, and employ over 600 people in New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the Americas. On behalf of our 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers based elsewhere, Zespri manages kiwifruit innovation and supply management, distribution management and marketing of Zespri Green, Zespri SunGold, and Zespri Organic. For more information on Zespri North America, please visit zespri.com/en-US.