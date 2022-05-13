Zespri Sungold Kiwifruit Launches Season With First Shipment Arriving Early May

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Zespri’s first-ever charter vessel to the U.S. arrived in the Port of Los Angeles on May 9 delivering SunGoldTM Kiwifruit to meet growing consumer demand. This shipment kicks-off another anticipated season as more and more consumers look for delicious and nutritious options to add to their basket. Zespri’s integrated consumer campaign is designed to communicate the benefits of SunGoldTM and drive traffic to retailers carrying the #1 selling kiwi brand.

“Our SunGoldTM Kiwifruit continues to be on-trend and is driving the category,” explains Susan Noritake, Zespri’s head of sales for the North American market. “ZespriTM is the #1 fastest growing fruit in the fruit bowl, outpacing total fruit by 12 points. SunGoldTM Kiwi accounts for 63% of the category’s growth.* We have a lot of marketing resources available for retailers, including customized programs and free shipper displays, to help them capitalize on the increasing demand.”

In an effort to drive brand awareness and purchases, Zespri’s “Go Sweet. Be Bold” consumer campaign includes digital media, social media, and influencer marketing along with mass sampling efforts at major events. The campaign encourages shoppers to break from the mundane and shake up the contents of their fruit bowl with Zespri’s sweet and refreshing SunGoldTM Kiwifruit. ZespriTM wants to help health-conscious consumers ignite their zest for life and make the most of every day. ZespriTM is using high-reach digital channels including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. And to entice shoppers to buy in-store, Zespri’s new shipper displays feature bright, eye-catching graphics highlighting the sweet taste and nutrition messages from the integrated campaign.

Season Launch

Consumers love the taste of ZespriTM SunGoldTM Kiwi and making it easier to find at the store can help fuel sales. “Retailers can increase their sales more than 200 percent by placing our display merchandisers in their produce section,” explains Noritake. “Kiwi is also a basket builder in the fruit department. Just by adding kiwi to the basket with other fruit items, the basket size increases +$34 on average.”**

In addition to the high-volume crop globally this year, the exceptional weather conditions have Zespri positioned for another season of great tasting kiwifruit. As consumers anticipate the flavorful start of the season, retailers can expect continued accelerated category growth with the leader in kiwifruit. Zespri’s sales reps have been busy developing customized programs for retailers across the U.S. For retailers that still need to plan programs, they are encouraged to reach out to their area ZespriTM sales rep.

Sources: IRI Total U.S. – Latest 52 weeks ending 3/31/22*

Numerator – Latest 52 weeks ending 3/31/2022**

ABOUT ZESPRITM GROUP, LTD.

ZespriTM is one of the world’s most successful horticulture marketing companies and the ZespriTM brand is recognized as the world leader in premium quality kiwifruit. Based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, we are 100 percent owned by current or past kiwifruit growers, and employ over 600 people in New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the Americas. On behalf of our 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers based elsewhere, ZespriTM manages kiwifruit innovation and supply management, distribution management and marketing of ZespriTM Green, ZespriTM SunGoldTM, and ZespriTM Organic. For more information on ZespriTM North America, please visit zespri.com/en-US.