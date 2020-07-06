Zespri Welcomes New Executive Appointments

Zespri this month welcomes two new executives to its team, with Alastair Hulbert starting as the company’s Chief Global Supply Officer and Giorgio Comino as Executive Officer Europe and North America.

Both Mr Hulbert and Mr Comino will start their roles in July, with Zespri Chief Executive Dan Mathieson looking forward to the contributions they’ll make as Zespri continues to both grow supply and add value through its world-leading brand.

“We’re delighted to have people of the calibre of Alastair and Giorgio joining Zespri and helping ensure we continue to provide the world’s leading portfolio of kiwifruit,” says Mr Mathieson.

“Alastair brings with him a significant amount of experience and business acumen from more than 20 years in leadership roles within the fresh produce sector and his insights into emerging supply chain trends will be invaluable as we continue to move towards our goals of reaching sales revenue of $4.5 billion by 2025.”

Mr Mathieson says the Chief Global Supply Officer role is pivotal, with Mr Hulbert responsible for leading Zespri’s talented supply chain team. He will also manage commercial relationships with Zespri’s supply chain partners to ensure Zespri Kiwifruit sourced from both New Zealand and non-New Zealand growers reaches customers and consumers around the world.

Mr Hulbert says he’s excited to be joining the Zespri team and to be contributing to a successful New Zealand industry.

“Zespri is not just an incredibly successful brand. It’s part of an industry that is growing strongly and working hard to deliver value for growers, for supply chain partners and for the communities where we live and work.

“Its role for the New Zealand primary sector and for communities is so important and I’m looking forward to applying my own industry experience and contributing to the business’s success,” says Mr Hulbert.

Mr Mathieson says that the appointment of Mr Comino completes the line-up of the company’s Executive Officers overseeing Zespri’s major markets of Greater China, Asia Pacific and Europe and North America.

“Giorgio’s strong communication skills and deep experience make him a highly capable leader who can define future strategy and continue our growth in this very important Zespri territory,” says Mr Mathieson.

Mr Comino is looking forward to joining Zespri, and contributing to the company’s strong, ongoing collaboration with retailers and business partners.

“I’m excited to join such a dynamic and entrepreneurial industry, and I feel privileged to become part of the very successful Zespri team.

“My focus will be on continuing to build the love for the Zespri brand across North America and Europe in collaboration with our retail and business partners so that we can make Zespri the most-loved fruit brand in our territory,” says Mr Comino.

Mr Comino started with Zespri on 1 July and is based in the Antwerp office, while Mr Hulbert will join the Zespri team based in Mount Maunganui (New Zealand) on 7 July.