Zimbabwe joins SHAFFE

“We are very happy to announce the addition of Zimbabwe to SHAFFE, represented through the Zimbabwe Horticultural Development Council,” said Nelli Hajdu, Secretary General of SHAFFE. The incorporation, detailed the professional, took place during Fruit Logistica, an event that had its first face-to-face version, after the Covid pandemic, from April 5 to 7th.

“As SHAFFE we are working on the incorporation of more members. Growing and positioning our entity is one of our objectives. The producing and exporting countries of fresh fruit in the Southern Hemisphere are an important part of the international trade of fresh products and Zimbabwe is one of these countries,” said Charif Christian Carvajal, President of SHAFFE and representative of ASOEX, Chile.

“Zimbabwe is proud to be a member of SHAFFE. We are participating in Fruit Logistica as an industry for the first time, and the reception has been fantastic. There is a lot of interest about our fruit offer. We have a growing industry, especially in avocados, blueberries and citrus, and we are very excited about what may come of this collaboration with SHAFFE in the future, which we already believe will be something very good”, said Linda Nielsen, CEO of the Zimbabwe Horticultural Development Council.

The Association of Exporters of Fresh Fruits of the Southern Hemisphere (SHAFFE), and its associated members were present at the 2022 version of Fruit Logistica. An event that, as they specified, was widely expected by the sector, but at the same time, it was necessary to be able to meet again with the clients or potential clients that attend the fair, to know the trends and the present and future situation of the markets

For further information please get in touch with the SHAFFE secretariat via shaffe@shaffe.net

Note to the editor: “SHAFFE” is the Southern Hemisphere Association for Fresh Fruit Exporters, a trade entity composed of the leading trade fresh produce associations from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, New Zealand, Peru, South Africa and Uruguay.