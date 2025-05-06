1-800-Flowers.com Blooms on Uber Eats, Making Gifting Easier This Mother’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) announced an expansion of their partnership that brings 1-800-Flowers’ iconic floral arrangements and gifts directly to the Uber Eats app—just in time for Mother’s Day. This collaboration builds on the companies’ existing relationship through Uber Direct, which powers same-day delivery for flower orders placed directly on 1-800-Flowers.com.

Customers in select markets can browse over 300 participating 1-800-Flowers.com local florist partners and order a curated selection of bouquets and gifts on Uber Eats, with on-demand and scheduled delivery options that make thoughtful gifting easier than ever. By this summer, the brands expect more than 500+ locations on the app.

A Fresh Way to Celebrate Mom

Bringing 1-800-Flowers.com, a longtime destination for meaningful gifts, to Uber Eats means a new, ultra-convenient way to send joy—especially for last-minute Mother’s Day celebrations. Flowers remain the top Mother’s Day gift, with shoppers expected to spend $3.2 billion on blooms in 2025*, according to the National Retail Federation. This year, 1-800-Flowers.com plans to deliver over 17.8 million stems, including 6.9 million roses and 2.8 million tulips.

“We’re always looking for new ways to deliver smiles, and this expanded partnership with Uber Eats helps us do just that,” said Jon Feldman, president of BloomNet® at 1-800-Flowers.com. “With Mother’s Day around the corner, we’re excited to make it even easier for people to celebrate the important women in their lives with beautiful, high-quality arrangements delivered quickly and reliably.”

Expanding Uber Eats’ Retail Gifting Offerings

The addition of 1-800-Flowers.com to Uber Eats highlights the platform’s continued investment in on-demand gifting and retail delivery. From fresh flowers and sweets to everyday essentials and specialty items, Uber Eats is evolving to meet a wide range of customer needs.

“Whether you’re planning ahead or sending something special last-minute, Uber Eats is here to make meaningful gifting easier than ever,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail at Uber, North America. “We’re thrilled to build on our existing relationship with 1-800-Flowers and offer even more ways for customers to show they care – starting with this Mother’s Day.”

How It Works

Ordering 1-800-Flowers through Uber Eats is simple:

Open the Uber Eats app and tap the “Retail” or “Flowers” category Select 1-800-Flowers from the list of available merchants Browse floral arrangements, gift baskets, and more Choose delivery time, place your order, and track it in real time

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 58 billion trips later, we’re building products to help people go wherever and get whatever they need, including meals, groceries, prescriptions, and now gifts—all in one app.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. inspires its community of customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships. It believes that Giving is the Gift®, and it has built an e-commerce platform featuring an all-star family of brands to inspire consumer to connect with others. Its brands include: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl’s Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari’s Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Things Remembered®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman’s Bakery®, Vital Choice®, Scharffen Berger®, and Simply Chocolate®. The Company also operates BloomNet®, its local business network that includes 5,000 florists and other local merchants across the U.S., offering consumers the opportunity to shop locally through 1-800-Flowers.com with same-day delivery capabilities for all occasions throughout the year. BloomNet also offers a broad range of products and services including floral design classes, trend reports, webinars, and state-of-the-art technology solutions designed to help members grow their businesses profitably. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. also operates Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor, and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. The company’s Celebrations Passport® loyalty program rewards customers and celebrates their thoughtfulness with free standard shipping and ability to unlock additional perks and benefits.

Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com.