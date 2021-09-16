127 Wall Holdings Subsidiary Buys 32 Save A Lot Grocery Stores In Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin

Missouri-based grocery store chain Save A Lot said it’s sold 32 company-owned stores around the Greater Cleveland, Greater Chicago and Greater Milwaukee areas to Yellow Banana LLC, a unit of 127 Wall Holdings.

Cleveland-based 127 Wall Holdings didn’t reveal the purchase price, but said the 32 stores generate annual revenue in excess of $130 million. The company said the 32 stores are located in “underserved, predominantly minority communities.”

“The philosophy that guides our collaboration with Save A Lot is centered on providing both food and job security to those communities that are most in need,” said Michael Nance, who co-founded 127 Wall Holdings with Walker Brumskine, Ademola Adewale-Sadik, and Joseph Canfield. The company said it will retain all 400 of the Save A Lot employees at the 32 stores.

