2022 NGA Show Welcomes Back Independent Grocers for In-Person Event in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – The 2022 NGA Show, the premier trade show for the independent supermarket industry offered more than 50 educational sessions and 100 speakers discussing issues facing food retail during the three-day conference at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas, with strong retailer and wholesaler attendance.

“Our last show in September was about looking back and coming together to celebrate this industry after a pandemic that challenged our industry and nation like never before. This year’s show is about looking forward,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “NGA is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022, and I can think of no better way to kick off a year of celebrating that milestone than coming together as an industry to collaborate, share best practices and insights, and explore the latest products and services to support the continued strong growth of our industry.”

The show kicked off today with “Innovation Through the Eyes of the Independent Grocer,” presented by the Tomorrow Group and featuring Neil Stern, CEO of Good Food Holdings LLC. This session launched a partnership between NGA and the Tomorrow Group that will present content throughout the year focused on total store innovation and helping NGA members transfer insights into real-time business development and growth.

Other sessions today focused on topics ranging from store design and international commerce to omnichannel and artificial intelligence. The exhibition hall opens Monday, Feb. 28.

During the Opening Session, Ferrara recognized NGA’s 40th anniversary taking place this year, and delivered a message of looking forward. “We have heard from many of you about the challenges and pressures you continue to face, including wrinkles in the supply chain and an acute labor shortage, and how you have partnered with NGA to find support and solutions. But that has not stopped you from maintaining a vision for the future – always forward-looking – always planning how you can best support your teams, strengthen your businesses and enrich your communities,” he said. “Perhaps the most important part of your future is your people, which is why it’s so crucial to invest in them, to nurture them, to empower them as the next generation of leaders of our industry.”

The opening session also saw the passing of NGA’s board chairmanship from Cub Foods CEO Mike Stigers to Sendik’s Food Markets owner Ted Balistreri, who outlined NGA’s fight for antitrust reform to level the playing field and ensure existing law is enforced so power buyers follow the rules.

The day closed with the Opening Keynote address – sponsored by The Kraft Heinz Company – by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who discussed the country’s economic and political landscape, and its potential impact on independent community grocery operators. The 2022 NGA Show continues through March 1.

