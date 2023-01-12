2023 NGA Show Announces FMS Financial Symposium Added to 2023 NGA Show Lineup

Shelton, CT –The NGA Show – Feb. 26-28, 2023, in Las Vegas – is pleased to announce the addition of a timely new educational offering, THE FMS FINANCIAL SYMPOSIUM. The three-hour symposium taking place Sunday, February 26th, is curated by FMS Solutions and offers a deep dive into today’s most timely financial topics.

“The benchmarks that we use to measure the financial health of our industry have changed due to both COVID and high inflation,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the event sponsor, the National Grocers Association. “We partnered with FMS to bring this new Financial Symposium to the event to help our retailers understand what the financial health of their business looks like in 2023. The food retail industry is constantly changing and The NGA Show is pleased to be working with industry thought leaders to create the pre-eminent education resource for operators.”

Financial Symposium content will focus on four key pillars:

Valuing Your Business: Understand how business valuations are done in this post-covid, inflationary world; how this has affected the M&A landscape; getting a premium on your results; and future and historical weighting.

Inflation and Your Business: With inflation hitting your customers’ wallets and your business, how are you measuring results and how are you changing the way you do business to meet the needs of both?

Banking: Your business is good and you want to grow; how will banks look at your business and financial during these unusual times? Learn what banks are looking for, the best way to structure debt, how to be strategic with your cashflow.

Employee Retention Credits: Should you apply? Do you qualify? You’ll leave with a clear understanding of the ins and outs, who qualifies and how to work with the IRS.

The new FMS FINANCIAL SYMPOSIUM is part of the Super Sunday programming lineup at The NGA Show, encompassing a full day of content:

Technology Summit 10:00am – 1:00pm

FMS Financial Symposium 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Creative Choice Awards 2:45pm – 4:00pm

Opening Keynote Session 5:00pm

Full details on the FMS Financial Symposium can be found here: https://info.urban-expo.com/e/338151/financial-symposium-session/56w78r/1116110965?h=8HFuMu8G9ONOYqVHtZBZAG1SOjijGb4qj7hrKU4H8cM

The full Sunday programming, entire show education program, workshops and speakers can be found on The NGA Show website at https://info.urban-expo.com/e/338151/ion-program-education-schedule/56w78v/1116110965?h=8HFuMu8G9ONOYqVHtZBZAG1SOjijGb4qj7hrKU4H8cM.

The event is sponsored by the National Grocers Association and produced by Clarion Events Inc. Registration is open at www.thengashow.com.

