2023 NGA Show Announces Grocery Education Program Details for Las Vegas Event

Shelton, CT – Thousands of cutting-edge grocery retail professionals will gather at Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas for the 2023 NGA Show, taking place Sunday, Feb. 26, through Tuesday, Feb. 28. With a focus on contemporary challenges and hot topics as grocery retailers navigate changes and innovation, the conference program will include six tracks and 30+ sessions focused on Digital Commerce, Marketing, Merchandising, Operations, People Development and Technology.

“The food retail industry is constantly changing, and we are pleased to be working with industry thought leaders who will deliver ideas, best practices and solutions that cut to the heart of the biggest issues grocery retailers are facing today, and help them navigate into the future,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the National Grocers Association, the event sponsor. “The 2023 NGA Show presents grocers with the opportunity to access on-point, high-quality knowledge and then bring it back to their stores and immediately put what they’ve learned into practice.”

2023 NGA Show Education Tracks include the following sessions, providing access to the gold standard in education for your entire grocery operations team:

Digital Commerce will feature sessions on Setting Your E-Commerce Strategy, Owning Today’s Hybrid Shopper, Reinventing the Front End and Digital Marketing Transformation.

Marketing will offer sessions on Retail Media Networks, Data Driven Marketing, Inclusivity Marketing and Creating Excitement Around New Store Openings.

Merchandising will present Next Generation Fresh Focus, Indoor Vertical Farming: What's the Opportunity for Grocers, Marketing Health and Wellness, and The Future of Fresh.

Operations will include such topics as Marketing to Hispanic Shopper,; What's Next for Sustainability in Food Retail, Active Shooter Planning and How to Stay Union Free.

People Development will feature discussions on Creative Recruiting, Attracting Gen Z Shoppers and Associates, Leadership Development and Healthcare Cost Reduction.

Technology will touch on Tech Tools to Reduce Labor Expenses, Marketing and Corporate Strategy, and Budgeting/Planning for Upgrades and New Systems, plus the new Technology Summit.

New in 2023, the Procurement track will feature an education theater dedicated to providing the most current trends and forecasts for high-impact categories. Executives with responsibility for procurement and category management will come away with insights and information to create effective category plans. We'll do a deep dive into center store, general merchandise, pet care and adult beverages, as well as explore how the buying process has changed in a digital world.

During the 2023 NGA Show, educational opportunities will abound as attendees will have the ability to continue their learning on to the expo floor. Show participants can participate in additional leaning experiences to gain insights and best practices while the exhibit hall is open through the Thought Leadership and Procurement Theater offerings.

Full details on the entire education program, workshops and speakers can be found on The NGA Show website at https://info.urban-expo.com/e/338151/education-program/56j2v8/1114626277?h=z6uNkyiAU75ysbE2hLR2oYvnhx1me4RwJMCSbwokBZk.

The event is sponsored by the National Grocers Association and produced by Clarion Events Inc. Registration is open at www.thengashow.com and early registration rates are in effect through Jan. 11, 2023.

For more than 30 years, The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group, in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit www.theNGAshow.com.

Clarion Events (US.ClarionEvents.com) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion Events, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events UK and backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest-growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing four Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and supercharging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Shelton, Conn.; Tulsa, OK; and Fairlawn, N.J.

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.