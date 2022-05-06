21 Years: Food Lion Receives Energy Star Partner of the Year Award

SALISBURY, N.C. – For more than two decades, Food Lion has been committed to sustainability, and these efforts continue to earn the omnichannel retailer national recognition. For the 21st consecutive year, Food Lion has earned the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Food Lion, an omnichannel grocery retailer, operates more than 1,100 grocery stores across its 10-state footprint throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. Since 2000, Food Lion reduced energy consumption by more than 853.7 million kilowatt hours. The company also reduced carbon emissions by over 605,003 metric tons. As a result, the energy Food Lion saved is enough to charge more than 73 billion smart phones. Food Lion is committed to being a great neighbor to the towns and cities we serve.

More than 900 Food Lion stores have received the ENERGY STAR certification at least once. These stores make up 83% of all Food Lion locations and account for 36% of all Energy Star certified supermarkets in the entire country.

“We care about our customers and making the communities they live in sustainable and healthy,” said Matt Yates, vice president of brand strategy for Food Lion. “We are proud and honored to serve as a national leader in energy conservation and efficiency. We will continue our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint in all areas of our business.”

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Decreasing energy usage is one of the key pillars of Food Lion’s sustainability commitments, which includes helping customers understand how and where their food is sourced, reducing greenhouse gas emissions across all layers of the retailer’s operations and eliminating waste.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.