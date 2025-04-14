37-Year-Old Texas Barbecue Restaurant Saved by Employees After Closing

It has been a fixture on a popular stretch of Austin.

To say it’s been a tough time to run a restaurant, and especially a barbecue joint, is an understatement. The rising cost of meat prices, the ever-changing habits of diners, the uncertainty posed by tariffs and other outside factors have put plenty of restaurateurs in challenging situations lately.

The reality of the current situation hit one Texas barbecue spot pretty hard. Green Mesquite BBQ, a 37-year-old operation on Barton Springs Road in Austin, shuttered temporarily because owner Rick Garcia hadn’t paid his rent. For four days, Green Mesquite was closed, but then it got a lifeline from its own staff members.

